Ranveer Singh poses with Declan Rice in Budapest, fan calls him ‘real Dhurandhar’

Since the release of Dhurandhar in December 2025, Ranveer Singh has been dominating Bollywood. The success of the sequel added to his stardom but since then, the actor has been embroiled in a controversy regarding his alleged exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, just days before the film was scheduled to begin shooting. The matter took a more serious turn this week when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor.

Amid these developments, all eyes remain on the superstar, who took to Instagram on Friday and shared a picture with Arsenal football star Declan Rice in Budapest. Ranveer captioned the post, “About last night.” He also added the song “Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan” in the background.

Instagram story of Ranveer Singh Instagram story of Ranveer Singh

Meanwhile, the actor was also seen interacting with fans abroad. A fan shared a selfie with Ranveer on Instagram and wrote, “While travelling abroad for some personal work, I had an unexpected opportunity to meet Bollywood Superstar at a coffee shop. It was truly a pleasure spending a few moments talking with him. Despite being such a huge star, his simplicity, humility, & the respect he shows towards people genuinely touched my heart. When I requested him for a picture, he warmly took a selfie himself with me and my wife. It was a very special and memorable moment for us one that we will cherish forever. Some meetings happen unexpectedly…but become beautiful memories for a lifetime. Real DHURANDAR.”

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Don 3 row

Ranveer Singh reportedly walked out of Don 3 just days before the film was set to commence shooting. The development allegedly led to a dispute with director Farhan Akhtar and his banner, Excel Entertainment, which approached FWICE claiming that Ranveer’s exit had caused financial losses amounting to Rs 45 crore. Earlier this week, FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over his reported abrupt exit from the film. Addressing a press conference on Monday, May 25, Pandit claimed that the actor failed to respond to three invitations sent by FWICE until he became aware of the press conference the federation was planning to hold.

According to Pandit, Ranveer’s team later sent an email stating that the matter did not fall under FWICE’s jurisdiction. Ashoke further said that the dispute remains unresolved and expressed concern that the incident could set an unhealthy precedent within the film industry. He also revealed that there remains scope for negotiations regarding the Rs 45 crore compensation that Farhan Akhtar is reportedly seeking from Ranveer Singh as damages.

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Ranveer Singh’s official statement

Soon after FWICE’s press conference, Ranveer Singh’s official spokesperson issued a statement responding to the controversy. “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect,” the spokesperson said.

Cine artistes’ body stands by Ranveer Singh

Since then, CINTAA Vice-President and veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure has come out in defence of Ranveer. She told IANS, “CINTAA is proud to have Ranveer Singh as our member. We stand by him and for him whenever he needs us. This is already out in the public domain, so I do not want to comment more about it. We are here for him, with him. If he ever needs us, we are for Ranveer Singh.”

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Ranveer Singh’s next

Following the massive success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer will next be seen in the zombie actioner Pralay, directed by Jai Mehta. The film is expected to go on floors soon.