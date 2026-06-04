Amid Don 3 row, Ranvir Shorey says producers cancel projects without compensating actors

The controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh’s reported exit from Don 3 appears to be taking a new turn every day. On Wednesday, the Producers Guild of India issued a strongly worded statement condemning last-minute withdrawals from film projects. While the Guild did not name any individual actor, it confirmed that it had received formal complaints, regarding actors, directors and technicians allegedly backing out of commitments shortly before the commencement of principal photography. Shortly after the statement was released, FWICE revoked its non-cooperation directive issued against Ranveer. However, the debate soon spilled onto X, where actor Ranvir Shorey criticised the Guild’s position.

Reacting to the statement, Shorey wrote, “You will not believe how many times producers cancel/delay projects unilaterally without any mention of compensation for the losses to an actor.” His remarks sparked a debate online, with several users challenging his claims. When one user referred to signing amounts and urged him to consider the broader picture, Shorey responded, “It’s hardly ever paid, or paid days before production! You’re an entertainment lawyer, you should know! Btw, I’m a film producer’s son, so don’t doubt I know the ‘broader picture’!”

You will not believe how many times producers cancel/delay projects unilaterally without any mention of compensation for the losses to an actor. 🙄 https://t.co/LqhuTkTMhk — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 3, 2026

In another exchange, a user commented, “The number of producers that take an actor for granted is far lesser than the number of actors that take a producer for granted (in Bollywood). The exploitation is far deeper for new producers who often end up bankrupt due to shoot katke date phansa dena.” Shorey replied: “You are not talking about actors. Those are ‘stars’!”

In one of his other responses, the actor argued “that a company will tend to have more at stake, but my point is that workers deserve to be treated with respect and sensitivity too.” He also clarified, “I meant it as a general statement, and not a comment on any particular case or dispute.”

What did the Producers Guild say?

The Producers Guild of India on Wednesday said it had received formal complaints from its members, Excel Entertainment Private Limited and Panorama Studios International Limited, over issues that allegedly surfaced just days before the start of principal photography, disrupting planned productions. In its statement, the Guild expressed concern over what it described as a growing trend of actors, directors and technicians backing out of projects at the last minute despite prior commitments.

“There have been growing instances of talent, directors, and technicians reneging on their commitments to producers, often at the eleventh hour,” the organisation said. The Guild stated that such actions have far-reaching consequences, leading to significant financial losses for producers and affecting multiple stakeholders across the industry. It stressed that professional commitments must be honoured to ensure the smooth functioning of productions. The organisation further warned that abrupt disruptions can damage a film’s credibility, reputation and brand value, while creating uncertainty for hundreds of workers who depend on film projects for their livelihood.

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Don 3 row

The statement is significant as it comes amid the Guild’s involvement in mediation efforts linked to the Don 3 dispute. As previously reported by SCREEN, multiple rounds of discussions involving some of the industry’s leading actors, filmmakers and producers were held after Excel Entertainment raised concerns over Ranveer Singh’s reported exit from the film.

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The matter eventually escalated to FWICE after mediation efforts failed to produce a resolution. The film body subsequently issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor before revoking it during a press conference on Tuesday. SCREEN had also reported that, before the directive was withdrawn, Ranveer sent a legal notice to the film body.

Speaking to SCREEN, media and entertainment lawyer Sanjay Vasudevan said that Ranveer has “remedies” available to challenge FWICE’s actions. “You have the constitutional right to be able to carry out any trade of your choice, so long as it’s legal. Right now, the film body is more of a toothless tiger. But when it gains teeth to the point where it restricts him to engage with more producers, I’d imagine he’d challenge the union’s directive or at least get them to modify the terms so that his right to work is protected,” Vasudevan said.