Don 3 row: No formal complaint placed before Producers Guild in Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s dispute, might escalate to CINTAA

With tensions escalating between Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh over the Don 3 debacle, the dispute is now set to be addressed informally by the Producers Guild of India at the end of February. The conflict began after Ranveer exited the project just months before filming was scheduled to begin, prompting Farhan to demand compensation reportedly as high as Rs 40 crores for the losses incurred.

Now a new report by Mid-Day India quoted a senior Guild member: “No formal complaint has been placed before the general body. But both sides will be heard informally.” Another insider added that following the month-end informal meetings, both parties would be given a 10-day window to attempt a mutual resolution. “If talks fail, the body is likely to escalate the issue to the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA). CINTAA’s involvement would ensure that both producer and artiste’s interests are balanced,” the insider said.