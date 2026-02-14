Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Don 3 row: No formal complaint placed before Producers Guild in Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s dispute, might escalate to CINTAA
A Guild member noted that Ranveer Singh’s departure from Don 3 just before filming began could eventually serve as a benchmark for future policy reforms aimed at controlling rising production costs.
With tensions escalating between Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh over the Don 3 debacle, the dispute is now set to be addressed informally by the Producers Guild of India at the end of February. The conflict began after Ranveer exited the project just months before filming was scheduled to begin, prompting Farhan to demand compensation reportedly as high as Rs 40 crores for the losses incurred.
Now a new report by Mid-Day India quoted a senior Guild member: “No formal complaint has been placed before the general body. But both sides will be heard informally.” Another insider added that following the month-end informal meetings, both parties would be given a 10-day window to attempt a mutual resolution. “If talks fail, the body is likely to escalate the issue to the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA). CINTAA’s involvement would ensure that both producer and artiste’s interests are balanced,” the insider said.
The report further noted that, beyond resolving the immediate dispute, the case: where Excel Entertainment is seeking compensation for pre-production losses, scheduling disruptions, and inflated entourage expenses, could serve as a benchmark for future policy reforms aimed at curbing escalating production costs. A Guild insider commented: “Producers today are bearing disproportionate financial pressure due to expanding entourages. Seeing that stars’ entourages remain bloated, as evident from this case, it’s best to put guidelines in place.”
What has happened so far
After facing many delays, Ranveer reportedly exited Don 3. Farhan sought compensation from Ranveer for sunk development costs and delays tied to scheduling and planning. According to reports, a letter from the production cited the need to release several departments, asking heads of departments (HODs) to seek work elsewhere. Farhan’s team believes Ranveer should bear the resulting financial losses. The Producers Guild of India then stepped in to mediate and prevent further escalation.
Ranveer’s side was also presented during a Guild-supervised meeting. He reportedly blamed Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism and described Farhan as an “absentee director,” asserting that the filmmaker had other commitments and was not focused on taking Don 3 to the floors. Ranveer also claimed that the production house had explored approaching Hrithik Roshan for the role, but only returned to him after the success of Dhurandhar to capitalize on the actor’s momentum.
However, on Friday, Hrithik dismissed these claims, telling the media: “What started off as just a rumour has now taken an entire life of its own, and it’s important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3, at any given time. Requesting media to steer clear of any such unverified reports.”
