Don 3 row: No formal complaint placed before Producers Guild in Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s dispute, might escalate to CINTAA

A Guild member noted that Ranveer Singh’s departure from Don 3 just before filming began could eventually serve as a benchmark for future policy reforms aimed at controlling rising production costs.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiFeb 14, 2026 04:24 PM IST
Don 3Ranveer Singh walked out of Don 3 as he allegedly claimed that Farhan Akhtar never had a bound script for the film.
Make us preferred source on Google

With tensions escalating between Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh over the Don 3 debacle, the dispute is now set to be addressed informally by the Producers Guild of India at the end of February. The conflict began after Ranveer exited the project just months before filming was scheduled to begin, prompting Farhan to demand compensation reportedly as high as Rs 40 crores for the losses incurred.

Now a new report by Mid-Day India quoted a senior Guild member: “No formal complaint has been placed before the general body. But both sides will be heard informally.” Another insider added that following the month-end informal meetings, both parties would be given a 10-day window to attempt a mutual resolution. “If talks fail, the body is likely to escalate the issue to the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA). CINTAA’s involvement would ensure that both producer and artiste’s interests are balanced,” the insider said.

The report further noted that, beyond resolving the immediate dispute, the case: where Excel Entertainment is seeking compensation for pre-production losses, scheduling disruptions, and inflated entourage expenses, could serve as a benchmark for future policy reforms aimed at curbing escalating production costs. A Guild insider commented: “Producers today are bearing disproportionate financial pressure due to expanding entourages. Seeing that stars’ entourages remain bloated, as evident from this case, it’s best to put guidelines in place.”

What has happened so far

After facing many delays, Ranveer reportedly exited Don 3. Farhan sought compensation from Ranveer for sunk development costs and delays tied to scheduling and planning. According to reports, a letter from the production cited the need to release several departments, asking heads of departments (HODs) to seek work elsewhere. Farhan’s team believes Ranveer should bear the resulting financial losses. The Producers Guild of India then stepped in to mediate and prevent further escalation.

Als0 Read | In Sudip Sharma’s superb Kohrra 2, the inheritance of mist shadows over tomorrow

Ranveer’s side was also presented during a Guild-supervised meeting. He reportedly blamed Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism and described Farhan as an “absentee director,” asserting that the filmmaker had other commitments and was not focused on taking Don 3 to the floors. Ranveer also claimed that the production house had explored approaching Hrithik Roshan for the role, but only returned to him after the success of Dhurandhar to capitalize on the actor’s momentum.

However, on Friday, Hrithik dismissed these claims, telling the media: “What started off as just a rumour has now taken an entire life of its own, and it’s important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3, at any given time. Requesting media to steer clear of any such unverified reports.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty get fresh threats: A complete timeline
Ranveer Singh
'Rajpal Yadav made a blunder because of poor education': Priyadarshan
Rajpal Yadav
Kartik Aaryan is the 'most terrible actor', says actor Prashant Narayanan
Kartik Aaryan
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Bangladesh election results 2026, Bangladesh,
On ties with India, BNP's Tarique Rahman says 'will keep interest of Bangladesh first'
Nikhil Gupta
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty get fresh threats: A complete timeline
As a ticket examiner, she has also travelled on broad-gauge trains operating out of New Jalpaiguri
After 146 years, Darjeeling’s iconic toy train finally gets its first woman TTE: Meet Sarita Yolmo
Pakistan hockey team in Australia
‘Shameful and painful’: Why Pakistan’s national hockey team was left stranded on Australian streets
England vs Scotland
England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Nikhil Gupta
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
Archana Parmeet relationship
The ‘one-night stand’ that lasted 38 years: Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s unlikely love story
Nothing Store
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Must Read
England vs Scotland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Scotland
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
India’s IT sector is adapting to generative AI without mass job losses, new study finds
Gen AI tools are boosting productivity across India’s IT sector, with new research showing jobs evolving rather than disappearing. (Image for representation: FreePik)
Inspired by the human brain, this chip helps robots see motion 4x faster than humans
The new chip can be useful in domestic settings.
The ‘one-night stand’ that lasted 38 years: Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s unlikely love story
Archana Parmeet relationship
Advertisement
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement