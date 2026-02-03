As Don 3’s survival in question, Honey Irani says Farhan Akhtar taking time to get over 120 Bahadur failure: ‘It is his personal loss’ 

Farhan Akhtar’s last film as an actor, 120 Bahadur, failed to find success at the box office despite receiving good reviews. In a recent interaction, his mother and writer Honey Irani spoke about how the actor-director is coping with the failure and why it might take him time to get over it.

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, she said, “We have all gone through it. He and Zoya both have gone through it. Of course, it is your personal loss because you have worked so hard on it and so many people are involved with the film and so much money is involved with the film. And when that film doesn’t work, it pains a lot. But I have always told them to never take success to their head and failures to their heart. This is a part of life. Sometimes those films work which you didn’t expect to work and sometimes even good films don’t work. Kaagaz Ke Phool was a masterpiece, but it did not work. These things happen in life. One has to analyse it.” She added, “It will take Farhan time to get over it, and to get over it, you have to move on to the next thing. But it will take time.”