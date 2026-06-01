Domestic gross jumps 15% in 2026 to Rs 4,219 cr; Bhooth Bangla, Vaazha 2 lead April BO

While Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the biggest hit of 2026 thus far, Bhooth Bangla (Hindi) and Vaazha 2 became the highest-grossers of April.

The first half of 2025 was more or less dull for the Indian box office, as almost all the movies that emerged as massive blockbusters that year hit the screens after June, with the sole exceptions being Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan.

However, things are different this time around, as the movies released from the start of January to the end of April registered a cumulative gross of Rs 4,219 crore in the domestic market, which is 15 per cent higher compared to the same period last year.

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