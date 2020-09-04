Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare trailer: Konkona-Bhumi explore life, love and freedom

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare will release on Netflix on September 18.

Alankrita Shrivastava directorial Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare follows the journey of two unapologetic sisters out to find love and freedom. The makers of the Netflix film dropped the trailer on Friday, giving a glimpse into the world of its leading ladies Dolly and Kitty, played by Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar, respectively. The movie also stars Amol Parashar, Vikrant Massey, Aamir Bashir, Kubbra Sait and Karan Kundrra.

Konkona as Dolly and Bhumi as Kajal aka Kitty play quintessential small-town women who try to be each other’s confidante, while struggling with their own desires. Set in Noida, Dolly is caught in a detached marriage, but finds the missing piece in her life’s puzzle when she meets a salesman, played by Amol.

On the other hand, Kitty dreams of city life, only to find herself working at a call centre where she needs to keep her emotions at bay. As the lives of Dolly and Kitty get entangled amid social expectations and their inner needs, they realise what it takes to be a woman living on her own terms.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare boasts of funny and relatable dialogues. The camaraderie between Konkona and Bhumi is noteworthy too.

Talking about the film, writer-director Alankrita Shrivastava said in a statement, “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is a story with these two quirky, layered characters at its heart – Dolly and Kitty. The two cousins are trying to break through many visible and invisible shackles to live life on their own terms. It’s a film with a light and fun tone! And although the film is entirely fictional, for me it is very personal and there is a certain truth about the bond Dolly and Kitty share. It is real and relatable. The journey of Dolly and Kitty is unexpected and funny and sad and joyful at the same time. And I hope their rollercoaster ride is engaging and entertaining for audiences.”

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare was previously eyeing a theatrical release, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film will now have its premiere on Netflix on September 18.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd