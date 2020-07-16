Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare to release on Netflix

Dolly Kitty Aur Wo Chamakte Sitare will stream on Netflix. Dolly Kitty Aur Wo Chamakte Sitare will stream on Netflix.

Starring Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare will premiere on Netflix. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and produced by Balaji Telefilms, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare was supposed to have a theatrical release earlier, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film will now premiere on Netflix.

Bhumi took to social media to share the announcement. Posting a photo of herself with co-star Konkona, the actor wrote, “Watch Dolly and kitty fight their silent battles while they navigate womanhood, sisterhood, love and eveything in between in this charming story about finding freedom. Can’t wait to shine with you my chamakta sitara.”

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Set in a newly developing industrial area on the outskirts of New Delhi, Dolly Kitty aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, chronicles the quiet transgression of two cousins (women), who through their complicated love-hate equation, enable each other to find freedom.”

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare also stars Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar and Aamir Bashir. The film had its international premiere at the 24th Busan International Film Festival in 2019.

Earlier, in a Facebook live with indianexpress.com, director Alankrita Shrivastava had spoken about the digital release of films where she said that there is enough scope for theaters and OTT platforms to co-exist. Talking about Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte, she had said, “It has a lot to do with the theme of small-town people coming to big cities and trying to make it big. It is a slightly different take on the idea that freedom comes with a price.”

Alankrita added, “I hope Dolly Kitty find its own audience. I have put my blood, soul and hard work. It was well-received in festivals it screened at, but the rest is on the audience.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd