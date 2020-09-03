Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare gets a release date

The trailer of Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare will be out on September 4.

Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare is set to release on September 18 on Netflix. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and produced by Balaji Telefilms, the film is the story of two cousins “who will do whatever it takes to break the invisible shackles that are keeping them from the ideal lives they envision for themselves.”

In Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, Bhumi plays Kajal aka Kitty, a quintessential small-town girl who comes to the city, expecting all her dreams to magically come true, but life, unfortunately, has other plans. Talking about her character Kitty, the actor said in a statement, “With a head full of dreams and aspirations along with a carefree attitude, Kitty embarks on a new journey with her sister. She discovers herself and evolves as a person, all the while stumbling and tripping along the way, to finally understand what it really takes to make her dreams a reality.”

Konkona Sen Sharma said Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare is a “fun yet heartwarming ride.” Talking about her character Dolly, she said, “Dolly’s life is one we see so often — a bickering wife who is not satisfied with her husband’s unambitious ways, the mother of two young boys who she barely understands, all while dreaming of a life of luxury that is far beyond her reach. While she believes herself to be quite the rebel, she is blissfully unaware of how deeply conditioned she is in certain ways. It’s her journey of realization and that to freedom that makes the story a fun yet heartwarming ride.”

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare was supposed to have a theatrical release earlier, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film, alo starring Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar, and Aamir Bashir, will now premiere on Netflix.

