Doctor G trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana tries to lose his ‘male touch’ to become a gynaecologist . Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana fans are in for a treat as his latest film Doctor G‘s trailer dropped on Tuesday. The film will see the actor play a medical student, who is assigned to the gynaecology department. However, finding it a job suited for women, he tries hard to move to orthopedics. What follows next is a hilarious and a bit cringy ride as he takes on the role, only to later risk a woman’s life because of his disinterest in the job. The film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap and also stars Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh.

The trailer of Doctor G opens with Ayushmann being beaten up by a man for touching his wife during check-up. He then goes on requesting and pleading with his female classmates to switch their departments. His argument – how would he treat organs that he doesn’t possess? A girl, presumably his girlfriend, gives him a reality check when she says he’ll never succeed in ortho given he doesn’t have a spine. Dejected, he goes back to the class that’s led by Dr Nandini (Shefali Shah). As he tries to fit in among his female colleagues and prejudiced patients, he is asked by Dr Nandini to lose his male touch if he wants to succeed.

The next few minutes of the trailer will leave you divided — either you’ll laugh or cringe at the poor comedy. Dialogues like ‘nipple se doodh nikal raha hai’ to ‘Ladkiyon ke gupt ang dekhte ho’ sound a tad distasteful. Rakul Preet Singh plays a fellow doctor and his love interest, who in the first meeting asks him to spank her. There is also a scene where she and other female doctors attempt a delivery on Ayushmann. The film, overall, seems to be like any other Ayushmann’s comedy outing which is all about topical issues served with comedy.

The trailer received a lot of love from Ayushmann’s followers and friends. Babli Bouncer actor Abhishek Bajaj wrote, “This is Hilarious 😅😅😅,” while Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi replied, “You’ve done it again 👏 ❤️ And everyone in the cast are simply the BEST! Eagerly awaited… Good luck! 👍.” Actor Amit Tandon also posted, “Bro back with a bang! Tu pakka pichle janam mein Sex ed doctor tha😂 All the best 👏👏❤️.”

Fans too couldn’t stop complimenting the actor, as one wrote, “Din bana diya yaar 😍😍😍😍😍cant wait❤️🙌🔥 .” Another social media user dropped the comment, “Doc Saab delivery ka besabri se intezaar hain..”

Talking about playing a gynaecologist in Doctor G, Ayushmann earlier said in a statement, “The subject of Doctor G is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived. It’s an honour to portray a doctor on the screen for the first time. I am truly excited to start shooting the film also because it’s going to allow me to relive my memories of being a student and living the hostel life. I’m looking forward to collaborating with my director Anubhuti”.

Doctor G will hit cinema halls on October 14.