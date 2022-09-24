scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Doctor G song ‘Har Jagah Tu’: Ayushmann Khurrana can’t get enough of Rakul Preet Singh

'Har Jagah Tu', the first song from actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Doctor G, is is all about being with the one you love.

Doctor GDoctor G's latest song Har Jagah Tu was released on Saturday.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Doctor G continues the actor’s streak of starring in films that tackle unconventional subject. Ayushmann and his co-star Rakul Preet Singh were featured together in the first song from the film, titled ‘Har Jagah Tu’. The love song was released on Saturday, and is sung by Raj Burman and composed by Sultan Sulemani. The lyrics of the track are penned by Kumaar.

The song starts with Ayushmann’s character Uday telling his fellow gynecologist Fatima (played by Rakul) about how boys in his colony played cricket while girls played badminton. He says that some things are meant for boys and some for girls. Fatima ridicules him, saying that had he played badminton too, he wouldn’t have said such silly things. And that’s how their love story starts.

Talking about playing a gynecologist in the film, Ayushmann had said earlier in a statement, “The subject of Doctor G is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived. It’s an honour to portray a doctor on the screen for the first time. I am truly excited to start shooting the film also because it’s going to allow me to relive my memories of being a student and living the hostel life. I’m looking forward to collaborating with my director Anubhuti”.

Check out the song here –

The film’s trailer was released earlier this week. It showed Ayushmann’s character, a medical student, trying to lose his ‘male touch’ with patients after he gets assigned to the gynecology department. He tries hard to move to the orthopedic department. What follows is the story of how he adapts to the new role, despite being completely disinterested in the job. Doctor G marks the feature directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap. The film is set to release on October 14.

