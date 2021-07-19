Doctor G first look: Ayushmann Khurrana dons a lab coat as he plays a medical student, see photo

After Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Badhai Ho, actor Ayushmann Khurrana will be collaborating with Junglee Pictures for the third time. The film is titled Doctor G, and also features Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film is a medical campus comedy drama, which has the two actors playing doctors. The first look of Ayushmann made it to the internet, where he is seen in a doctor’s get-up.

In an interview to TOI, Ayushmann opened up about the film and said that he is looking forward to playing this role. “The subject of Doctor G is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived. It’s an honour to portray a doctor on the screen for the first time. I am truly excited to start shooting the film also because it’s going to allow me to relive my memories of being a student and living the hostel life. I’m looking forward to collaborating with my director Anubhuti.”

The film has been written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat and also features Shefali Shah in a crucial role.

The actor, who is in Bhopal for a Doctor G schedule, also shared a look at the city on Sunday.