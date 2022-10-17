Doctor G box office Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana film shows promise, here’s how much it minted

Doctor G, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet, is performing decently at the box office, after a rather disappointing opening. After earning Rs 3.87 crore on the first day, the film saw a jump of 20-30 per cent of Rs 5.22 crore on Saturday, the now is expected to have earned Rs 5.50 crore on the third day, according to early estimates say Sacnilk. The total collection is expected to stand at Rs 14.59 crore.

While the film had a rather low buzz surrounding it and did not rely on heavy or aggressive promotions, it seems to be primarily working on word-of-mouth, despite rather mixed reviews. This might be a source of some relief to Ayushmann Khurrana, whose past few films have not witnessed the same success rate as his earlier ones did. Ayushmann’s previous release Anek was unable to make much of an impact at the box office. While Anek had made just Rs 1.77 crore on its first day, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opened with Rs 3.75 crore.

The new numbers are a comfort for the Bollywood industry, as the year has been ridden with several high budget-flops, including Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and three of Akshay Kumar’s films. The silver lining for the industry was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files. Doctor G did not face much competition from Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha, which is still putting up a valiant effort in its third week. Meanwhile, the South films—Ponniyin Selvan, and the latest Kannada film Kantara, which just saw the release of the Hindi version continue to perform well at the box office.