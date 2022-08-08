scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Dobaaraa song Waqt Ke Jungle compliments the film’s sense of urgency and mystery, watch

Anurag Kashyap directorial Dobaaraa is bankrolled by Ekta and Shobha Kapoor's Cult Films, a new wing of Balaji Telefilms. The movie will release in cinemas on August 19.

Updated: August 8, 2022 4:27:15 pm
taapsee pannuTaapsee Pannu in Dobaaraa.

The first song from Dobaaraa titled “Waqt Ke Jungle” is out. It is composed by Gaurav Chatterji, written by Hussain Haidry and brought to life by the melodious voice of Armaan Malik.

“Waqt Ke Jungle” has a sense of urgency and mystery about it, which compliments the tone of the Anurag Kashyap thriller.

Speaking about the song, singer Armaan Malik said in a statement, “I have been an ardent fan of Anurag sir’s cinema and I am so excited to know that my new song ‘Waqt Ke Jungle’ is part of his upcoming mystery-thriller ‘Dobaaraa’ featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. This one is very different from my other releases, especially because it’s a genre I haven’t sung in for Bollywood. It’s an out-and-out Drum & Bass track, composed by Gaurav Chatterji and written by Hussain Haidry. I am so glad I get to showcase a different side of my musicality with each passing release. I just can’t wait to see the reaction of my fans to this one!”

Check out Waqt Ke Jungle from Dobaaraa:

Dobaaraa is Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap’s second collaboration after the romantic drama Manmarziyaan. According to sources, Taapsee had reached out to Anurag to find a filmmaker to helm Dobaaraa after the script reached her. However, Anurag decided to direct the movie himself after reading the script.

Dobaaraa is bankrolled by Ekta and Shobha Kapoor’s Cult Films, a new wing of Balaji Telefilms. The movie will release in cinemas on August 19.

