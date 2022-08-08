Dobaaraa song Waqt Ke Jungle compliments the film’s sense of urgency and mystery, watch

Updated: August 8, 2022 4:27:15 pm
The first song from Dobaaraa titled “Waqt Ke Jungle” is out. It is composed by Gaurav Chatterji, written by Hussain Haidry and brought to life by the melodious voice of Armaan Malik.
“Waqt Ke Jungle” has a sense of urgency and mystery about it, which compliments the tone of the Anurag Kashyap thriller.
Speaking about the song, singer Armaan Malik said in a statement, “I have been an ardent fan of Anurag sir’s cinema and I am so excited to know that my new song ‘Waqt Ke Jungle’ is part of his upcoming mystery-thriller ‘Dobaaraa’ featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. This one is very different from my other releases, especially because it’s a genre I haven’t sung in for Bollywood. It’s an out-and-out Drum & Bass track, composed by Gaurav Chatterji and written by Hussain Haidry. I am so glad I get to showcase a different side of my musicality with each passing release. I just can’t wait to see the reaction of my fans to this one!”
Check out Waqt Ke Jungle from Dobaaraa:
Subscriber Only Stories
Dobaaraa is Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap’s second collaboration after the romantic drama Manmarziyaan. According to sources, Taapsee had reached out to Anurag to find a filmmaker to helm Dobaaraa after the script reached her. However, Anurag decided to direct the movie himself after reading the script.
Dobaaraa is bankrolled by Ekta and Shobha Kapoor’s Cult Films, a new wing of Balaji Telefilms. The movie will release in cinemas on August 19.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Street dogs shower woman with love and hugs. True friendship, say Twitterati
Dobaaraa song Waqt Ka Jungle compliments the film’s sense of urgency and mystery, watch
More pregnant women infected but severity, mortality lower during Omicron wave: ICMR study
Apple reportedly working on four smart home devices, including high-end HomePod
Monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature from Wednesday, Cabinet expansion tomorrow
XAT 2023 registration to begin on August 10
Royal Enfield launches ‘Hunter’ starting at Rs 1.50 lakh ex-showroom
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan ‘almost slapped’ her: ‘I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work’
Six ways to beat Attention Deficit Disorder
RIL invests Rs 30,000 crore in retail in FY22; to accelerate store expansion, e-commerce
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: ‘It’s a free country, but…’
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west