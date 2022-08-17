scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Dobaaraa new trailer: Taapsee Pannu tries to join the dots in this twisted thriller. Watch

Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa releases in theatres on August 19.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 6:12:45 pm
taapsee pannuTaapsee Pannu in Dobaaraa.

A new trailer for Taapsee Pannu-starrer Dobaaraa is out. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film follows Taapsee’s character who is struggling to differentiate the past from the present.

The trailer shows Pavail Gulati, who plays a cop, trying to help Taapsee make sense of the situation. An old television set seems to be the portal that connects the past to the present.

Watch the new trailer of Dobaaraa here:

On working with Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap told indianexpress.com, “Women are easier to work with and simpler to deal with. Male insecurity is so much more. I find it easier to work with a Taapsee Pannu, Saiyami Kher or Amruta Subhash. I get a lot of trust from them! I can’t work if I don’t get trust. When male actors are new, they give you all the trust but slowly the insecurity hits them. I have seen a lot of people change, with success and failure. Taapsee has stayed the same.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...

Dobaaraa marks the second collaboration between Taapsee and Anurag. The duo had earlier worked together on the 2018 film Manmarziyaan, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

In premium |Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Actor Kubbra Sait, who previously collaborated with Anurag Kashyap on Sacred Games, took to Twitter to shower praise on the film and its team. She tweeted, “#Dobaaraa is a mad mad maddddd film. It’s crazy & it drew me into 1996, in the moment… jolted me into 2021… and blew me away with a gripping storyline and the performances. A film that kept me on the edge of my seat till the last moment.”

Anurag’s Dobaaraa is the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage, and releases in theatres on August 19.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 06:12:45 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

2

Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

3

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6: Aamir Khan's film sees 85 per cent drop in earnings, expected to be removed from cinemas soon

5

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Explained: The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Now under CBI raid in solar scam case, key Rahul Gandhi aide K C Venugopal
Now under CBI raid in solar scam case, key Rahul Gandhi aide K C Venugopal
BJP rejigs its parliamentary board: Meet the new members
BJP rejigs its parliamentary board: Meet the new members
Sexual harassment charge will not stand when woman was wearing ‘provocative dresses’: Kerala court

Sexual harassment charge will not stand when woman was wearing ‘provocative dresses’: Kerala court

Don't mislead people: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine

Don't mislead people: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being audited?
Explained

Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being audited?

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?
Explained

What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?

NTA cancels Phase 4 exam at a few centres after technical glitches
CUET UG 2022

NTA cancels Phase 4 exam at a few centres after technical glitches

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside David Dhawan's birthday bash
Inside David Dhawan’s birthday bash: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher attend bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement