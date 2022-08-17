Dobaaraa new trailer: Taapsee Pannu tries to join the dots in this twisted thriller. Watch

A new trailer for Taapsee Pannu-starrer Dobaaraa is out. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film follows Taapsee’s character who is struggling to differentiate the past from the present.

The trailer shows Pavail Gulati, who plays a cop, trying to help Taapsee make sense of the situation. An old television set seems to be the portal that connects the past to the present.

Watch the new trailer of Dobaaraa here:

On working with Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap told indianexpress.com, “Women are easier to work with and simpler to deal with. Male insecurity is so much more. I find it easier to work with a Taapsee Pannu, Saiyami Kher or Amruta Subhash. I get a lot of trust from them! I can’t work if I don’t get trust. When male actors are new, they give you all the trust but slowly the insecurity hits them. I have seen a lot of people change, with success and failure. Taapsee has stayed the same.”

Dobaaraa marks the second collaboration between Taapsee and Anurag. The duo had earlier worked together on the 2018 film Manmarziyaan, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

Actor Kubbra Sait, who previously collaborated with Anurag Kashyap on Sacred Games, took to Twitter to shower praise on the film and its team. She tweeted, “#Dobaaraa is a mad mad maddddd film. It’s crazy & it drew me into 1996, in the moment… jolted me into 2021… and blew me away with a gripping storyline and the performances. A film that kept me on the edge of my seat till the last moment.”

Anurag’s Dobaaraa is the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage, and releases in theatres on August 19.