Monday, August 22, 2022

Dobaaraa box office day 3: Taapsee Pannu film earns Rs 2.98 cr, Anurag Kashyap says film was ‘financially viable’ even before release

Dobaaraa box office collection day 3: Taapsee Pannu-starrer has earned a total of Rs. 2.98 crores in its opening weekend but its makers claim the film was financially viable even before release, calling its box office earnings 'a bonus'.

taapsee pannuTaapsee Pannu in Dobaaraa.

Anurag Kashyap’s film Dobaaraa featuring Taapsee Pannu is off to a shaky start at the box office. The latest boycott and cancel trends that are plaguing Bollywood films have made the psychological thriller its next victim. The film’s makers, however, are unfazed, claiming that the film was made at a limited budget and it has recovered its money.

Even though the reviews are largely in favour of Dobaraa, the box office collection has been underwhelming. On the opening day, the film collected RS. 72 Lakhs after which it gained some traction. On the second and third day, the film collected Rs. 1.02 and Rs. 1.24 crores respectively. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the jump, however, was missing. He wrote, “#DoBaaraa has a lacklustre opening weekend… Did witness an upward trend, but the jump – so essential after a low starting point – was missing… Fri 72 lacs [#Janmashtami], Sat 1.02 cr, Sun 1.24 cr. Total: ₹ 2.98 cr. #India biz..”

The makers of the film have meanwhile said that the film is performing above their expectations. They said in a statement, “Dobaaraa growing from strength to strength. After opening above trade expectations on Friday, the Anurag Kashyap directorial has been enjoying great word of mouth resulting in steady growth at the box office. Dobaaraa was a financially secure venture even before its theatrical release and whatever earnings that are happening now are a bonus for them.” The same was reiterated by director Anurag Kashyap as he responded to a media report about the film’s earning.

Calling the movie a concept driven film, they added, “The Dobaaraa team has showcased a classic example of how a concept driven film can be made profitable with smart production, marketing and distribution.”

Dobaaraa, which was released on August 19, is a remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Mirage. After the biographical Shabaash Mithu, which released in July, it is Taapsee’s second theatrical release in a month.

The Indian Express’ critic Shubhra Gupta gave the movie 1.5 stars and wrote in her review, ““The biggest puzzle is that ‘Dobaaraa’ never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film. His trajectory may have been uneven, but never, at any point, did any of his films not feel like his films, complete with his very specific authorial stamp. Where is that AK? I want him back ‘dobaara’.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 03:28:28 pm
Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry from tomorrow: IMD

