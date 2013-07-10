Do it like Salman Khan,David Dhawan tells son Varun

Varun Dhawan was not made to watch the Telugu original Kandireega before plunging into doing the remake Main Tera Hero.

Father David Dhawan has advised son Varun to go the Salman way. Varun gets a completely free hand to interpret his character the way he wants. Just the way Salman Khan did when the superstar worked with Dhawan in Judwaa,Biwi No.1,Mujhse Shaadi Karogi,etc.

Says the source,”When David started shooting with Varun in July,the young actor went into the role of the rural wastrel who gets enrolled into a university to polish up his act,without any pre-conceived notions…except one. David has asked Varun to bring that improvised feeling into his character that Salman Khan is famous for. Salman has worked in many films with David. And David wants that same unrehearsed quality in Varun’s performance.”

David admits his son would be assuming the spontaneous stance. “I won’t over-direct him. I’m giving Varun a free hand to interpret his role how he wants. If you see Salman in my Judwa,Biwi No.1 or Mujhse Shaadi Karogi you’ll find a lot of ‘Salmanisms’ in the characters. I want Varun to strive for the same kind of unrehearsed performance.”

David would be shooting in Ooty,Bangalore,Mumbai and then in Bangkok in September.

About the two heroines opposite Varun in Main Tera Hero,David says,”Though she has been working extensively in the South,Ileana D’Cruz speaks very fluent Hindi. She is basically a Mumbai girl. As for Nargis Fakhri,she is a fast learner. I expect them to create great chemistry with Varun.”

Sajid-Wajid has been asked to create a very young sound. “Look at how much excitement that one song Badtameez Dil created for Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani.”

