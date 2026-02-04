Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Do Deewane Seher Mein trailer: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur navigate imperfect love in arranged marriage setup
Do Deewane Seher Mein stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur and is bankrolled by Zee Studios and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bhansali Productions.
The trailer of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s new film Do Deewane Seher Mein has been released. The film, which is bankrolled by Zee Studios and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bhansali Productions, revolves around the love story of a young couple who meet through an arranged marriage set-up but soon realise the differences in their personalities.
The trailer begins with Mrunal and Chaturvedi’s characters, Shashank Sharma and Roshni, meeting for the first time and realising how different they are as individuals. While Shashank struggles to pronounce the letter ‘s’ and has a speech impediment that leaves him underconfident about speaking his mind, he is also seen getting berated by his marketing boss. Roshni, on the other hand, is trying to figure herself out in the chaotic world around her and also faced body image issues.
While Roshni initially refuses to get married to him, Shashank prods her for the reason behind rejecting him. Ultimately, the couple sort out their differences, and Shashank is seen proposing to Roshni, but they again seem to have difference. What will be the end of their imperfect relationship is something only time will tell.
Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers wrote, “Perfect love is overrated. Real love is not.” The film also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza and Viraj. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, who is known for helming projects like Sridevi’s Mom and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Yudhra, Do Deewane Seher Mein is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga. The film’s music has been composed by Jackie Vanjari.
Siddhant Chaturvedi gained a lot of critical acclaim after he starred opposite Triptii Dimri in Karan Johar’s Dhadak 2. The film had a moderate box office run. He also has Vikas Bahl’s Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling in the pipeline, which will also star Wamiqa Gabbi. Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar 2. She has Telugu films Dacoit: A Love Story and AA22xA6, along with Hindi films Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Pooja Meri Jaan, in the pipeline.
The film will release in theatres on February 20.
