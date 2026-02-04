Do Deewane Seher Mein trailer: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur navigate imperfect love in arranged marriage setup

The trailer of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s new film Do Deewane Seher Mein has been released. The film, which is bankrolled by Zee Studios and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bhansali Productions, revolves around the love story of a young couple who meet through an arranged marriage set-up but soon realise the differences in their personalities.

The trailer begins with Mrunal and Chaturvedi’s characters, Shashank Sharma and Roshni, meeting for the first time and realising how different they are as individuals. While Shashank struggles to pronounce the letter ‘s’ and has a speech impediment that leaves him underconfident about speaking his mind, he is also seen getting berated by his marketing boss. Roshni, on the other hand, is trying to figure herself out in the chaotic world around her and also faced body image issues.