Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur film beats Assi, mints Rs 1.25 cr

Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's film raked in Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readChennaiFeb 21, 2026 09:20 AM IST
Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection day 1Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi's film mints Rs 1.25 crore.
Make us preferred source on Google

Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, opened at the box office with modest numbers on Friday. The film raked in Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. Directed by Ravi Udyawar and bankrolled by Bhansali Productions, along with Zee Studios and Ravi Udyawar Media, the film performed slightly better than Taapsee Paanu’s Assi, which released on the same day.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Do Deewane Seher Mein recorded an overall 9.29% Hindi occupancy on Friday. The film saw its highest footfall during night shows, which registered around 15% occupancy. This was followed by 8.48% occupancy in afternoon shows, 7.94% in evening shows, and 5.77% in morning shows. The film, which largely caters to an urban audience, clocked 13% occupancy in Mumbai across 322 shows. Meanwhile, Delhi NCR recorded 7% occupancy with 422 shows. Ahmedabad fared slightly better with a 9.75% occupancy across 228 shows.

Do Deewane Seher Mein is facing direct competition from Taapsee Pannu’s Assi, which also released on the same day. However, Assi had a moderate opening at the box office as well, minting Rs 1 crore on Friday. Despite the competition, Do Deewane Seher Mein managed to stay ahead of Assi by Rs 25 lakh. Assi registered an overall 7.38% Hindi occupancy on Friday, which was lower than Do Deewane Seher Mein’s 9.29% Hindi occupancy.

O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, continues to dominate the box office compared to all recent releases. The film, which hit theatres on February 13, minted Rs 2.25 crore on Friday. With this, O Romeo has collected Rs 49.37 crore within eight days of its release.

ALSO READ  ‘Nana Patekar hated me on sight’: India’s first Fair & Lovely girl quit acting at her peak, vanished from films and TV overnight

Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Karan Johar’s critically acclaimed Dhadak 2. The film had opened at Rs 3.5 crore on its first day and went on to collect Rs 22.45 crore in India. In comparison, Do Deewane Seher Mein has failed to surpass Siddhant’s previous film in terms of opening day collection. For Mrunal, her last theatrical release was Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar 2, which opened at Rs 7.25 crore.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
assi review 1600
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Kohrra 2
Rishab Sharma fires back at Anoushka Shankar with proof as she denies he was father Ravi Shankar's disciple
Rishab releases statement to hit back at Anoushka Shankar after she denied his claims of being her father Pandit Ravi Shankar's disciple
Kennedy review: Anurag Kashyap’s fury-fuelled noir drowns in its own darkness
Kennedy movie review
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Pax Silica, AI Impact Summit, artificial intelligence, Sergio Gor, Pax Silica declaration, India us trade deal, India us interim trade deal, ai summit, India US agreements, India US business ties, india us ties, India US relations, Indian express news, current affairs
As India enters Pax Silica, US says our coalition stronger
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Kohrra 2
Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2's shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Trump tariffs sc order explained
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: What happens now?
Sara Ali Khan aces Pilates
Sara Ali Khan’s 'mid-week motivation': Learn the secret to her taut and toned physique
Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust on Conservation Tech
From apes to wolves, we are changing the face of conservation tech: Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust
Must Read
Saim Ayub lbw Jasprit Bumrah: The India-Pak short story with a twist that will worry South Africa
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub, center, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Sammons
From apes to wolves, we are changing the face of conservation tech: Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust
Rushikesh Chavan, Director, The Habitats Trust on Conservation Tech
Sam Altman vs Elon Musk: Why OpenAI’s CEO says space-based data centres won’t matter this decade
Sam Altman at Express Adda with Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express. (Image: Praveen Khanna/The Indian Express).
From mental health issues to cancer care: AI startups reimagine healthcare access with smart diagnostics, digital tools, tele-doctors
AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, mental health issues, cancer care, AI startups, healthcare access with smart diagnostics, healthcare, Indian express news, current affairs
Sara Ali Khan’s 'mid-week motivation': Learn the secret to her taut and toned physique
Sara Ali Khan aces Pilates
Advertisement
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement