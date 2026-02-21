Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur film beats Assi, mints Rs 1.25 cr
Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's film raked in Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day.
Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, opened at the box office with modest numbers on Friday. The film raked in Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. Directed by Ravi Udyawar and bankrolled by Bhansali Productions, along with Zee Studios and Ravi Udyawar Media, the film performed slightly better than Taapsee Paanu’s Assi, which released on the same day.
Do Deewane Seher Mein recorded an overall 9.29% Hindi occupancy on Friday. The film saw its highest footfall during night shows, which registered around 15% occupancy. This was followed by 8.48% occupancy in afternoon shows, 7.94% in evening shows, and 5.77% in morning shows. The film, which largely caters to an urban audience, clocked 13% occupancy in Mumbai across 322 shows. Meanwhile, Delhi NCR recorded 7% occupancy with 422 shows. Ahmedabad fared slightly better with a 9.75% occupancy across 228 shows.
Do Deewane Seher Mein is facing direct competition from Taapsee Pannu’s Assi, which also released on the same day. However, Assi had a moderate opening at the box office as well, minting Rs 1 crore on Friday. Despite the competition, Do Deewane Seher Mein managed to stay ahead of Assi by Rs 25 lakh. Assi registered an overall 7.38% Hindi occupancy on Friday, which was lower than Do Deewane Seher Mein’s 9.29% Hindi occupancy.
O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, continues to dominate the box office compared to all recent releases. The film, which hit theatres on February 13, minted Rs 2.25 crore on Friday. With this, O Romeo has collected Rs 49.37 crore within eight days of its release.
Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Karan Johar’s critically acclaimed Dhadak 2. The film had opened at Rs 3.5 crore on its first day and went on to collect Rs 22.45 crore in India. In comparison, Do Deewane Seher Mein has failed to surpass Siddhant’s previous film in terms of opening day collection. For Mrunal, her last theatrical release was Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar 2, which opened at Rs 7.25 crore.
