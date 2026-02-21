Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Mrunal Thakur film beats Assi, mints Rs 1.25 cr

Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, opened at the box office with modest numbers on Friday. The film raked in Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. Directed by Ravi Udyawar and bankrolled by Bhansali Productions, along with Zee Studios and Ravi Udyawar Media, the film performed slightly better than Taapsee Paanu’s Assi, which released on the same day.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Do Deewane Seher Mein recorded an overall 9.29% Hindi occupancy on Friday. The film saw its highest footfall during night shows, which registered around 15% occupancy. This was followed by 8.48% occupancy in afternoon shows, 7.94% in evening shows, and 5.77% in morning shows. The film, which largely caters to an urban audience, clocked 13% occupancy in Mumbai across 322 shows. Meanwhile, Delhi NCR recorded 7% occupancy with 422 shows. Ahmedabad fared slightly better with a 9.75% occupancy across 228 shows.