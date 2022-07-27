Dobaaraa trailer: Anurag Kashyap-Taapsee Pannu come together for an engaging mystery drama

The trailer of Anurag Kashyap directorial Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, dropped on Wednesday, and it has left fans thoroughly intrigued. A remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Mirage, Dobaaraa presents a gripping story about how during a thunderstorm, the lead character changes the past, which alters her present too. The thriller also stars Rahul Bhat and Pavail Gulati.

The trailer opens with Taapsee and her family realising they are living in the house next to the one where a young boy was killed during a thunderstorm, 26 years ago. As the storm hits the city again, Taapsee’s character manages to communicate with the same young boy. When she wakes up in the morning, she finds herself in a new present. She then goes on to join all the loose ends to set everything in place once again.

The trailer does manage to leave one wanting to know what lies ahead (even when you know what will eventually happen). While Taapsee Pannu shifts gears easily portraying two personas, audiences would be excited to see Rahul Bhat back on screen after a long time. What doesn’t work is seeing Taapsee once again in an almost similar setup like Badla and Game Over.

In a bid to produce ‘new-age and edgy’ content for young cinema lovers, Ekta Kapoor has launched Cult Films, and Dobaaraa will be the first project under the banner.

As per sources, Taapsee Pannu had reached out to Anurag Kashyap to find a director for Dobaaraa. However, he decided to helm the film after reading the script. The movie has been receiving positive feedback from all its screenings, making the makers hopeful. The source added that Ekta Kapoor had cracked a deal with Netflix for a direct-to-digital release but eventually opted for a theatrical release. “Anurag was keen to take the film to cinema halls, and Ekta literally fought with everyone for it. They are quite confident that Dobaaraa will cater to the audience that wants to see something different. Like all producers, they too want to earn at the box office but the main agenda for them is to give viewers a film that they can relish and talk about,” added the source.

Dobaaraa will open the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 12. The film will release in Indian theatres on August 19.