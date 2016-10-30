Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma celebrate Diwali with fans

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma are busy celebrating Diwali with fans. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma are busy celebrating Diwali with fans.

After the release of their latest film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma interacted with fans and wish them on Diwali.

“First of all a very happy Diwali to all of you. It is amazing to interact directly with the fans especially during the release of the film,” Anushka said on Saturday.

“We are lucky to meet you all when the film is released. It’s like getting the first-hand information,” she said.

The heartthrob of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor acknowledged the fans by saying: “Thank you for the support you all have extended to us and our film.”

“Now the film is all yours… have a good time with your family and friends. I hope that you like it. The kind of love and support we have received, I hope we have reciprocated through a good entertainment film.”

On being asked why one should watch “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, Anushka said: “It’s a family entertainer. During Diwali, everybody wants to spend time with family. Therefore, ADHM is a film, which can be enjoyed by everybody in the family.”

Check Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma's Diwali with fans:

Sharing sweet nothings with special ones and watching ADHM together. That’s what this Diwali is going to be about. #AeDilKiDiwali pic.twitter.com/LcXw8dF9Hm — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) October 29, 2016

Bring in the festival of light with love & friendship! A very happy diwali to you all! Celebrate this day with #ADHM at a cinema near you! pic.twitter.com/mRiUxEHyQb — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) October 30, 2016

“Everyone will connect to the film because of universal subject of love. Other than that, the music is good. So you must watch the film.”

Supporting his co-actor’s word, Ranbir said: “Enjoy the film… be happy and be the best version of yourself.”

Karan Johar’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” released along with Ajay Devgn’s “Shivaay” on Friday, which can be stated as one of the biggest box office clashes of this year.

ADHM also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

