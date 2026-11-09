Love and War actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal seemed to have had the sweetest Diwali celebration on Sunday. What became the biggest highlight of Diwali 2026 was Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealing son Vihaan’s face on social media on his first birthday. Alia Bhatt also shared some loved-up moments of her, Ranbir, and Raha. The couple also waved at paps from their new home along with Neetu Kapoor. This is the first time they are celebrating Diwali at their new home. What made Diwali all the more special for Ranbir was that his latest film, Ramayana Part 1, collected over Rs 500 crore in just four days.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal introduce son Vihaan meet the world

On Diwali, Katrina, Vicky, and Vihaan appeared as quite a perfect family in color-coordinated outfits. Introducing son Vihaan to the world on his first birthday, Katrina and Vicky shared photos on Instagram and wrote, “Our brightest Diwali yet… Wishing everyone love, light and happiness. – Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan”

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal says he’s better at changing diapers than acting since becoming a dad: ‘It’s all magical right now’

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Reacting to the photo, Kiara Advani and Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped heart emojis, while Farah Khan commented, “Awwww he’s got your smile, Kat… bless bless bless.” Alia Bhatt wrote, “Ufffffffffffff (with heart emojis).” Karan Johar said, “Such a cutie!!!!!! Happy Birthday Vihaan,” while Neha Dhupia called Vicky and Katrina’s son a “pudding.” Ranveer Singh also reacted to the adorable family picture and wrote, “Oh my heart! God bless! Love and light.”Malaika Arora wrote, “Adorable,” while Sonam Kapoor commented, “Oh my god! Happy Diwali, beautiful people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Ishaan Kahtter also wrote, “Soooo sweet. Happy Diwali to a beautiful family.” Ananya Panday, Bhoomi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Karisma Kapoor, Vani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Chitrangada, Huma Qureshi, Anita Hassanandani, Richa Chadha, and many more also adored the family.

In October, Vicky Kaushal spoke about fatherhood in a conversation with Harit Zaveri Jewellers; he said, “Your child’s first learning is going to be subconsciously what he sees at home, and he is going to be taking all those things in, so you have…. I have never monitored myself as much as I have in the last 10 months. You have to be the way so that your child can learn something from you. That has been my biggest learning.”

“Every day, every little moment when your child giggles, their first cry, and their first new expression and their first new gesture… It’s just amazing to see that, experience that. They say that humans never feel satisfied, but I feel that in the last 10 months, I have lived so many moments where I have felt that this is it, this is complete, I don’t want anything more, and I have felt that,” Vicky had said.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Diwali with Raha

Vicky’s Love and War co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also celebrated Diwali with their daughter Raha in their new home. Sharing sweet glimpses from the festivities, Alia Bhatt wrote on Instagram, “The light of my life. Happy Diwali to you and yours. Hope you’re surrounded by lots and lots of love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

While the fans adored the cute family moments, Ranbir and Alia also happily waved to the paps, with Neetu Kapoor joining them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Srivastava (@pallav_paliwal)

In June, talking about daughter Raha, Alia Bhatt had told News 18, “She is also meant for the stage, if I can say so myself. She loves many things, I would say. Right now, she is very interested in sports as well. She has a keen interest in sports and activities. She’s also very filmy and enjoys listening to songs. She wants to dance. She picks up steps very fast. So my little girl is still growing, observing, and putting her hand into different things, whether it’s art, dance, or sports. But she’s a leader and a thinker in her own way.”

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“I wish for her to actually be an athlete. She’s so competitive, and she’s so athletic. She’s only three, but she really jumps around like a bee in a bonnet,” Alia had added.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. The film releases on 21st January 2027.