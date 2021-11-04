scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 04, 2021
Diwali 2021 live updates: Here’s how your favourite celebrities are ringing in the festival of lights

To mark the day of Diwali on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities sent wishes to fans on their Instagram and Twitter handles.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 4, 2021 9:55:22 am
bollywood diwali partyBollywood celebs at Diwali bash. (Instagram/amitabhbachchan and karanrajkohli)

Diwali has always been an integral part of Bollywood, be it onscreen or off screen. While we’ve seen many songs and movie sequences around it, the festival of lights brings the entire film industry together at its various parties, dinners and get-togethers off the camera too.

Though Covid has restricted things at the lavish celebratory level, Bollywood stars continue to send wishes to everyone via their social media handles. Some of those who still managed to throw intimate Diwali get-togethers this year include designer Manish Malhotra, who hosted his favourite women in Bollywood at a dinner which featured guests such as Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Also read |From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, revisiting Bollywood’s biggest Diwali parties

Producer Ramesh Taurani also threw a Diwali bash at his residence that saw Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Sajid Nadiadwala, Aayush Sharma, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Aftab Shivdasani, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Aditya Seal and others coming in. Ekta Kapoor also hosted a slew of television biggies at her place on the eve of Diwali.

To mark the day of Diwali on Thursday, several celebrities sent wishes to fans on their Instagram and Twitter handles.

Follow all the live updates about Diwali celebration in Bollywood here.

09:55 (IST)04 Nov 2021
Farhan Akhtar wished on Diwali
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar shared a click that also included his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and friend-business partner Ritesh SIdhwani.

Several Diwali releases including Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi, Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and Marvel’s Eternals, among others are expected to attract the crowd to theatres, which have been quiet since the outbreak of Covid-19. But will these films give competition to each other and affect each other’s box office collection? Will Diwali again add sparkle to the trade business and set the tone for other films to release?

