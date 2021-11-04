Diwali 2021 live updates: Here’s how your favourite celebrities are ringing in the festival of lights

Diwali has always been an integral part of Bollywood, be it onscreen or off screen. While we’ve seen many songs and movie sequences around it, the festival of lights brings the entire film industry together at its various parties, dinners and get-togethers off the camera too.

Though Covid has restricted things at the lavish celebratory level, Bollywood stars continue to send wishes to everyone via their social media handles. Some of those who still managed to throw intimate Diwali get-togethers this year include designer Manish Malhotra, who hosted his favourite women in Bollywood at a dinner which featured guests such as Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Producer Ramesh Taurani also threw a Diwali bash at his residence that saw Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Sajid Nadiadwala, Aayush Sharma, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Aftab Shivdasani, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Aditya Seal and others coming in. Ekta Kapoor also hosted a slew of television biggies at her place on the eve of Diwali.

To mark the day of Diwali on Thursday, several celebrities sent wishes to fans on their Instagram and Twitter handles.