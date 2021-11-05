scorecardresearch
Friday, November 05, 2021
Diwali 2021: Here’s how Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif celebrated the festival. See photos

Diwali 2021: Bollywood celebrities went all out to celebrate the festival in Mumbai. Here's how Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Salman Khan and Dia Mirza celebrated the festival.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 5, 2021 2:04:40 pm
bollywood diwali 2021Salman Khan. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal brought in Diwali in the most epic way. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood stars had a gala time celebrating Diwali in 2021. The stars treated their fans with some photos from their celebrations and were photographed attending the big Diwali parties as well. Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and many others were clicked attending the big bashes.

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma greeted the photographers as they arrived for a Diwali bash.

salman khan Salman Khan greeting photographers at the Diwali bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) aayush sharma Antim actor Aayush Sharma posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were clicked at one such Diwali bash and while the couple did not pose for the shutterbugs together, they were cheered on by the fans. It has been rumoured that Vicky and Katrina are all set to tie the knot in December but the couple has stayed away from making any comments about their relationship.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kajol shared this photo from her Diwali celebrations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Dia Mirza also took to Instagram to share this precious family photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora often post sweet photos of each other on social media and this Diwali, the couple was happy to pose for the photographers at Anil Kapoor’s Diwali party.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also posed for the photographers at Anil Kapoor’s Diwali party.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ananya Panday was also clicked at the celebrations.

ananya panday Ananya Panday clicked at Diwali celebrations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra shared photos from their Diwali celebrations as well.

