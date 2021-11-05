Diwali 2021: Here’s how Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif celebrated the festival. See photos

Bollywood stars had a gala time celebrating Diwali in 2021. The stars treated their fans with some photos from their celebrations and were photographed attending the big Diwali parties as well. Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and many others were clicked attending the big bashes.

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma greeted the photographers as they arrived for a Diwali bash.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were clicked at one such Diwali bash and while the couple did not pose for the shutterbugs together, they were cheered on by the fans. It has been rumoured that Vicky and Katrina are all set to tie the knot in December but the couple has stayed away from making any comments about their relationship.

Kajol shared this photo from her Diwali celebrations.

Dia Mirza also took to Instagram to share this precious family photo.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora often post sweet photos of each other on social media and this Diwali, the couple was happy to pose for the photographers at Anil Kapoor’s Diwali party.

Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also posed for the photographers at Anil Kapoor’s Diwali party.

Ananya Panday was also clicked at the celebrations.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra shared photos from their Diwali celebrations as well.