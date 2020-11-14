scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 14, 2020
Diwali 2020: Salman Khan, Prithviraj, Amitabh Bachchan and others send wishes

Actors including Ali Fazal, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dharmendra and many others took to social media to send across their best wishes on the occasion of Diwali.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 14, 2020 12:21:46 pm
salman khan diwaliSalman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj wished fans on Diwali. (Photo: Salman, Kareena, Prithviraj/Instagram)

The festival of lights – Diwali is here, and the tinsel town is celebrating it with full zest and zeal. While B-town is not hosting as many Diwali parties this year, they did not miss to send across their wishes to fans. Actors including Ali Fazal, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dharmendra and many others took to social media to send across their best wishes.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to wish everyone on the auspicious day. He tweeted, “Happy Diwali to you and yours…lots of love and positivity always …. let there always be light…the light of knowledge… the light of love…and the light of self awareness…..”

Singer Asha Bhosle released a video where she wished a good year for all her fans and said the coming year will mark the end of all troubles.

Here’s what other celebrities had to say on the occasion of Diwali

Happy Diwali!

