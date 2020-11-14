Diwali 2020: Salman Khan, Prithviraj, Amitabh Bachchan and others send wishes

Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj wished fans on Diwali. (Photo: Salman, Kareena, Prithviraj/Instagram)

The festival of lights – Diwali is here, and the tinsel town is celebrating it with full zest and zeal. While B-town is not hosting as many Diwali parties this year, they did not miss to send across their wishes to fans. Actors including Ali Fazal, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dharmendra and many others took to social media to send across their best wishes.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to wish everyone on the auspicious day. He tweeted, “Happy Diwali to you and yours…lots of love and positivity always …. let there always be light…the light of knowledge… the light of love…and the light of self awareness…..”

Singer Asha Bhosle released a video where she wished a good year for all her fans and said the coming year will mark the end of all troubles.

Shubh Deepavali to all of you pic.twitter.com/WKMC6kBvtm — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) November 14, 2020

Here’s what other celebrities had to say on the occasion of Diwali

A very Happy Diwali to all of you 🪔

May all your fears worries and troubles disappear in the bright light of love compassion kindness and happiness. Wishing all of you a joyous and prosperous Diwali pic.twitter.com/iCNg84SQ83 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) November 14, 2020

Extending my heartfelt greetings to you and your family! A very Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones.✨💥 Stay safe 🙏🏼 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) November 14, 2020

Happppy happppy Diwali to all of you ❤️ may there be love and light, peace and happiness in all your lives ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1MAH2IjsbJ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 14, 2020

HAPPY DIWALI DOSTON!!! दीपावली की सबको हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ । दिल से सबको प्यार और सेहत । इस्स साल ने हमको बड़ी से बड़ी मुश्किलों का सामना करना सिखाया है , आशा है हम सिर उठाके आगे बढ़ें , जीत हमारी ही होगी । जय हिंद । pic.twitter.com/ezs2FrrEpZ — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 14, 2020

Happy Diwali ✨ 🤗 May God bless you and your family with health, happiness, love and light! 🙏🏼💫 — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) November 14, 2020

Wish you all a very happy, healthy, peaceful and safe Diwali. 🙏🏽🪔 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 14, 2020

Wishing you all a very happy Diwali! While we spread the light of love, hope and joy, let’s remember to keep ourselves and the environment safe from pollution. Shine bright, always ✨🙏 pic.twitter.com/n1u0738A3j — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 14, 2020

Happy Diwali!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd