Diwali 2019: Celebs send warm wishes to their fans

On the occasion of Diwali, celebrities such as Mahesh Babu, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and others have wished their fans on their respective social media handles.

Akshay Kumar wished his fans on Diwali. On Twitter, he posted a photo with a caption that read, “Celebrating Diwali with the team. It’s the happiest time of the year, when the clothes are bright and the smiles even brighter! Wishing you all a very safe and #HappyDiwali ✨✨✨”

Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Wishing you all a sparkling festival of lights. May this Diwali usher in a better tomorrow. #HappyDiwali!”

RRR actor Jr NTR wished fans in a tweet, “మీకు మీ కుటుంబానికి దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు. May this festival of lights bring happiness and prosperity to all of us. Enjoy safely! #HappyDiwali2019”

R Madhavan wrote, “With Sathyanarayana Pooja at home we wish you ALL A very very HAPPY DIWALI AND A WONDERFUL FESTIVAL SEASON AHEAD. PEACE and LOVE to the WORLD”

War actor Tiger Shroff promoted cracker-free Diwali. “I always say Challenge the limits . This Diwali I would ask you not to challenge the limits . Let’s Celebrate a noise free and pollution free environment Stay safe, Stay Green Happy Diwali” he tweeted.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal wished his fans on Twitter. He wrote, “May the sparkling Festival of Lights fill your home with Happiness , Good Luck and Prosperity. #HappyDiwali ”

AR Rahman wished, “Wishing you the very best to celebrate the inner and outer light of peace this festival season. #HappyDeepavali!”

Kajal Aggarwal tweeted, “May this Diwali be a beautiful beginning of new hope, happiness, and new dreams. Wishing you a prosperous and a #HappyDiwali ✨✨. Have a sparkling✨ Diwali!!”

Mahesh Babu wished his fans in a tweet that read, “#HappyDiwali to each one of you 🤗 May your life be filled with light, hope, and happiness. Have a joyful Diwali! ✨✨✨”

And the tradition continues… Spread the light ✨🧡 #HappyDiwali 🤗 pic.twitter.com/wF8ON0TAfr — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) October 26, 2019

Happy Diwali guys. May the Festival of lights light up the whole year for you. ❤️😇 — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) October 27, 2019

Actor Simran wrote, “May Every Diya you light bring a glow of happiness on your face and enlighten your soul! Wishing you all a Happy and Safe Diwali… ✨✨” on Twitter.

Kajol shared an adorable photo of herself and wished her fans on Diwali.

South Indian music composer Devi Sri Prasad and director Anil Ravipudi shared a new poster of Mahesh Babu’s film Sarileru Neekevvaru to wish fans on Diwali.

May there always be light, may there always be life and laughter in you and around you … #HappyDeepavali everyone 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/fKmbjgvgfr — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) October 27, 2019

May this Festival of Lights illuminate your life and your home, May this Diwali bring you abundance of joy, happiness and prosperity! Wishing you and your loved ones a very #HappyDiwali! 🙏#HappyDeepavali — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) October 27, 2019

Iss #diwali karo dhamaka khushiyon ka aur phailao roshni. #HappyDeepavali to all #ujdachaman1nov @mesunnysingh @AbhishekPathakk @KumarMangat @kamalgianc @PanoramaMovies @anandpandit63 @murli_sonu @apmpictures @TSeries @PicturesPVR @AChowksey #UjdaChaman pic.twitter.com/s4vbV0NxlF

— Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo) October 27, 2019

Treating fans on Diwali, Rashmika Mandanna shared first look of her upcoming film Bheeshma. The film also stars Nithiin in the lead role.

With love from my fav photographer… Happy Diwali to one and all.#HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/zZuGK1a6QJ — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 27, 2019

Happy Diwali friends :) may peace and happiness prevail upon you. God bless — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) October 27, 2019

Happy Diwali!!! #HappyDiwali Love, Light, Peace and Progress for all 🙏🏻✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/u0xxeCR1c3 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 27, 2019

This Diwali let us give thanks for all we hold dear, our health, our family, our friends and to the grace of God which never ends 😇😇 Wishing you all a very #HappyDiwali ✨ pic.twitter.com/H80stqRaFT — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) October 27, 2019

Kunal Kapoor wrote, “Happy Diwali to everyone. Wishing you all happiness, light and peace. Lots of love 🙏”

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote, “Light up your homes, and your hearts, to guide love and devotion in. From darkness into light #HappyDiwali #HappyDiwali2019”

“Wishing everybody a #HappyDiwali 💥May this Diwali bring prosperity and happiness to you and your family!” actor Hansika tweeted.

“It’s that time of the year when we need to let go of the negative energies that hold us back. Everything around you lights up when you let that light inside of you shine bright. So shine on & don’t let any damn person or situation dull your sparkle! ✨” Armaan Malik tweeted.