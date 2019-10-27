Toggle Menu
Diwali 2019: Celebs send warm wishes to their fanshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/diwali-2019-wishes-bollywood-film-stars-akshay-kumar-mahesh-babu-mohanlal-katrina-kaif-arjun-kapoor-6090089/

Diwali 2019: Celebs send warm wishes to their fans

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Mahesh Babu, Arjun Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Mohanlal and other film and television stars wished fans a happy and prosperous Diwali through their respective social media handles.

akshay kumar, jr ntr, arjun kapoor, mahesh babu and others wish on Diwali
Celebrities send warm wishes on Diwali.

On the occasion of Diwali, celebrities such as Mahesh Babu, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and others have wished their fans on their respective social media handles.

Akshay Kumar wished his fans on Diwali. On Twitter, he posted a photo with a caption that read, “Celebrating Diwali with the team. It’s the happiest time of the year, when the clothes are bright and the smiles even brighter! Wishing you all a very safe and #HappyDiwali ✨✨✨”

Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Wishing you all a sparkling festival of lights. May this Diwali usher in a better tomorrow. #HappyDiwali!”

RRR actor Jr NTR wished fans in a tweet, “మీకు మీ కుటుంబానికి దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు. May this festival of lights bring happiness and prosperity to all of us. Enjoy safely! #HappyDiwali2019”

Advertising

R Madhavan wrote, “With Sathyanarayana Pooja at home we wish you ALL A very very HAPPY DIWALI AND A WONDERFUL FESTIVAL SEASON AHEAD. PEACE and LOVE to the WORLD”

War actor Tiger Shroff promoted cracker-free Diwali. “I always say Challenge the limits . This Diwali I would ask you not to challenge the limits . Let’s Celebrate a noise free and pollution free environment Stay safe, Stay Green Happy Diwali” he tweeted.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal wished his fans on Twitter. He wrote, “May the sparkling Festival of Lights fill your home with Happiness , Good Luck and Prosperity. #HappyDiwali ”

AR Rahman wished, “Wishing you the very best to celebrate the inner and outer light of peace this festival season. #HappyDeepavali!”

Kajal Aggarwal tweeted, “May this Diwali be a beautiful beginning of new hope, happiness, and new dreams. Wishing you a prosperous and a #HappyDiwali ✨✨. Have a sparkling✨ Diwali!!”

Mahesh Babu wished his fans in a tweet that read, “#HappyDiwali to each one of you 🤗 May your life be filled with light, hope, and happiness. Have a joyful Diwali! ✨✨✨”

Actor Simran wrote, “May Every Diya you light bring a glow of happiness on your face and enlighten your soul! Wishing you all a Happy and Safe Diwali… ✨✨” on Twitter.

Kajol shared an adorable photo of herself and wished her fans on Diwali.

South Indian music composer Devi Sri Prasad and director Anil Ravipudi shared a new poster of Mahesh Babu’s film Sarileru Neekevvaru to wish fans on Diwali.

Iss #diwali karo dhamaka khushiyon ka aur phailao roshni. #HappyDeepavali to all #ujdachaman1nov @mesunnysingh @AbhishekPathakk @KumarMangat @kamalgianc @PanoramaMovies @anandpandit63 @murli_sonu @apmpictures @TSeries @PicturesPVR @AChowksey #UjdaChaman pic.twitter.com/s4vbV0NxlF

— Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo) October 27, 2019

Treating fans on Diwali, Rashmika Mandanna shared first look of her upcoming film Bheeshma. The film also stars Nithiin in the lead role.

Kunal Kapoor wrote, “Happy Diwali to everyone. Wishing you all happiness, light and peace. Lots of love 🙏”

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote, “Light up your homes, and your hearts, to guide love and devotion in. From darkness into light #HappyDiwali #HappyDiwali2019”

“Wishing everybody a #HappyDiwali 💥May this Diwali bring prosperity and happiness to you and your family!” actor Hansika tweeted.

Advertising

“It’s that time of the year when we need to let go of the negative energies that hold us back. Everything around you lights up when you let that light inside of you shine bright. So shine on & don’t let any damn person or situation dull your sparkle! ✨” Armaan Malik tweeted.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android