Diwali 2019: Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Swara Bhasker and others share memories

Diwali is all about family get-together, happiness, celebration, a lot of good food, lights and also about faith in goodness. Indianexpress.com reached out to several B-town actors who shared with us how they like to spend their Diwali and if there is a ritual that they follow.

For Aparshakti Khurana, Diwali is an annual reunion with his parents, brother Ayushmann Khurrana and friends back in Chandigarh. While he calls Mumbai his home, Aparshakti also states, ‘home is where parents are’ and he cannot wait to go to Chandigarh.

“Diwali is definitely our annual reunion of the entire family in Chandigarh. This year too, it is going to be same. Honestly, this time around, it was really hard to take two days off from the hectic schedules for Ayushmann bhaiyya and me. But having said that, you really need to be at home for Diwali. And Chandigarh is home. Yes, Mumbai is home too but home is where parents are. So, yes looking forward to going to Chandigarh. Looking forward to all diyas and mithaai (sweets.)”

Rajkummar Rao, who was in Delhi to promote Made In China, spoke about the times he would celebrate Diwali in Gurgoan with his family.

“In Gurgaon, there were beautiful memories. I grew up in a joint family. So all of us used to sit together perform our rituals. And then I still have a big sweet tooth, so I would look forward to the puja to end so that I could just grab all the sweets. And then all of us would go out and burn some crackers, though not anymore. No more fire crackers,” Rajkummar told us.

Swara Bhasker has a very funny Diwali ritual. “My favourite Diwali ritual is leaving the rangoli till the last minute – then making an awful messy one… getting late for the puja and being yelled at by my mother. Literally, every single year since I was 11 years old!” the actor shared.

Amit Sadh, who recently appeared in ZEE5 Original film Barot House, has a perfect way to spend the festival. While he stays away from the conventional way of celebrating Diwali, his idea sure sounds fun.

“I don’t like the conventional way of celebrating Diwali where people burn crackers and pollute the city and scare the animals. I think any celebration that causes disruption, pollution or ill-health of animals and children is a wrong way to celebrate. My way of celebrating the festival is that I go to the hills where I have my few friends and family. We do the ritual and eat good food. Listen to some nice music. We trek and hike. So, not a very glamourous way of celebrating the Diwali,” the actor told us.

Maanvi Gagroo, who will be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, said on Diwali she makes sure to visit her close friends in Mumbai as that makes her feel home.

“Lots of fond memories actually. We would visit our grandparents in the day and come back home in time for puja. There would be a barrage of guests loaded with gifts. We would go to people’s houses to give them Diwali gifts. We would make rangoli and decorate the house with diyas and candles. All this and more,” she said.

Maanvi added, “The only ritual I’ve tried to keep up with, besides doing puja, is to go to close friends’ homes and spend time with them. Living in Bombay, away from family, following this ritual makes me feel closer to home.”

Neha Dhupia shared, “I have never been a big one celebrating Diwali but when I was a child, I was scared of fire crackers. So, three days ahead of the festival, I would find a corner where I could not hear the noise. But I think that has paid off now. Everyone should oppose fire crackers. So, happy Diwali and have a safe one.”

Taking about her best Diwali memory, Elli AvRam gave a throwback to Bigg Boss.

“I got to experience a proper Diwali celebration in Bigg Boss house because before that, I really didn’t know what it was and how people celebrate it. In Bigg Boss house I was gifted a beautiful saree and they had decorated everything so nicely in the house,” recalls Elli AvRam.

“Diwali for us Bengalis is Kali pujo… Kali pujo happens at night. So in the night of the pujo, going to the pandals for darshan has a very strong memory. I feel very connected to Maa Kali. For me, she is an epitome of the strength that a woman has. And of course, going with my dad for shopping of Diwali lights and firecrackers was always so special. I support a noise free Diwali but lighting diyas and bit of firecrackers always excites me, especially, the anar, always loved it,” Sanjeevani actor Sayantani Ghosh spoke about her memory of Diwali celebration.

Karan Patel shared that the best part for him about Diwali was to spend the holiday at home with family. “Mine has to be the one when I was a child. School holidays, good food, families coming together and crackers, I remember it all. I wish I could turn back time when I had no responsibilities and we could just enjoy like kids.”