Divyenndu Sharma: ‘Never learnt anything from Kartik Aaryan, I have taught him’

August 3, 2022 3:56:27 pm
Mirzapur fame Divyenndu Sharma spoke about teaching Kartik Aaryan a few things on the sets of Pyaar Ka Punchnama back in 2011. The actor said that since Kartik was a freshly graduated engineer, he never learnt anything from him, but he taught him a few things.
In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Divyenndu revealed the things he learnt from his co-stars Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi. While he was all hearts for Akshay Kumar for his enthusiasm on sets, speaking of Kartik, the actor said, “He was new, there was nothing to learn. In fact, I was teaching him. He was from an engineering background. He was happy, and I used to feel good looking at his happiness. “
Divyenndu also opened up about not being a part of the sequel to Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The actor said that the makers always wanted him in the movie, but he refused because he did not want to do the same kind of roles at the start of his career. He said, “I came to Mumbai with a very different aim in my life.” Talking about director Luv Ranjan’s reaction, he said, “Luv is a very mature person and he understood exactly what I wanted to say.”
On the work front, he was recently seen in the web series Salt City. He was also seen in the movie Mere Desh Ki Dharti opposite Anupriya Goenka. Talking about the rumors of him being a part of Brahmastra, the actor said, “I don’t know why my name has reached their Wikipedia page.” Hinting towards being a part of the sequel, he said “Maybe for a sequel, I don’t deny but not in this movie.”
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
SC verdict on PMLA is problematicPremium
One word a day – AstrobeePremium
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Latest News
Divyenndu Sharma: ‘Never learnt anything from Kartik Aaryan, I have taught him’
All about immune thrombocytopenic purpura, the rare blood disorder Mandy Moore suffers from
Rishi Sunak pledges crackdown on Islamist extremism By Aditi Khanna
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 result this week; answer key soon
SC’s PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order ‘dangerous’, seek review
Vijay Sethupathi’s Maamanithan wins big at Tokyo Film Awards
Anand Mahindra shares quick solution to fix potholes, not all Indians agree
Govt to launch Gatishakti University: Railway Minister
Gujarat HC grants bail to ‘totally disabled’ man accused of raping 8-year-old girl
How Delhi’s flagship excise policy put smaller players in low spirits
No history of contact between two Delhi monkeypox patients and suspected cases
Pakistan pick young Naseem Shah in place of Hasan Ali for Netherlands tour and Asia Cup