Mirzapur actor Divyenndu Sharma recalls looking into ‘untalented’ co-star’s eyes and seeing nothing: ‘Party khaali hai’

Mirzapur actor Divyenndu recently opened up in an interview about working with untalented actors in the industry, and also recalled working with a Bollywood actor who, according to him, did not know how to act.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Divyenndu said about a co-star, “Mujhe honestly yeh nahi hua ki mai waha kyu nahi hoon, mujhe yeh hua hai ki yeh waha kyu hai. I was very secured ki mai jahan hoon correct hai, I am holding my ground (Honestly, I never felt envious, I just wondered why that person was successful. I was very secured about where I was and I was holding my ground).”

Further talking about how an actor’s talent can be seen in their eyes, he said, “Saamne se dekh ke pata chalra hai ki party khaali hai. Party ata pata lapata hai, aankhein khaali dikhri hai ekdum. Par actors ka pata chalta hai, jab khaali hota hai toh uski aankhon mai ek lambi tunnel dikhti hai aapko, kyunki kuch hota nahi hai. Toh mujhe yeh dekh ke laga ki, luck sach mai bohot bada part play karta hai (You can look into a person’s eyes and understand that they are not into it. When an actor is not completely into a character it reflects in their eyes. So looking at this person, I realised that luck is an important factor).”

On being asked if he feels he could’ve had an easier time in the industry if he belonged to a film family, he said, “There are no two ways about it. If I had it, it would obviously come with advantages. But it also has its own set of disadvantages as well. One is always under the scanner and people are always watching you. The debate here is not preferences, it is about merit. If you see someone who deserves to be there, say Ranbir Kapoor, one would never feel bad to watch him. But at the same time someone with a surname of his/her family is there on screen, then you would feel that, someone who knows how to act should have been there.”

Divyenndu was recently seen in the web series Salt City. He was also seen in the movie Mere Desh Ki Dharti opposite Anupriya Goenka. The actor will next be seen in Brahmastra, which is set to hit the screens on September 9.