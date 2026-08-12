Divyenndu says killing Munna Bhaiyya in the Mirzapur series was a mistake: ‘I’m immortal’

Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Divyenndu-led Mirzapur became a hit among audiences. After three successful seasons of the show on Amazon Prime Video, the franchise is now making its way to the big screen with Mirzapur: The Movie.

While the film’s story is different from the show, it also brings back some beloved characters who died in the series, along with several new additions to the cast. At the film’s trailer launch, while the cast expressed their excitement about the movie, Divyenndu also spoke about his return as Munna Bhaiya.

Divyenndu on returning as Munna Bahiyya in Mirzapur The Movie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCREEN (@ieentertainment)

At the film’s trailer launch, Divyenndu was asked how he felt about his comeback to Mirzapur, and the actor said, “To begin with, it was a mistake, and everyone agrees. I am a Hindi film hero; I am immortal; nothing can happen to me.”

Ali Fazal, who later joined the stage, was enthralled to hear slogans for his character Guddu Bhaiyya. Seeing the craze, he said, “This corruption is real; all the fans are infected. There is a huge team in the Mirzapur family; I congratulate all of them.”

Actor Shweta Tripathi, who also plays the role of Golu on the show, said, “My character doesn’t like silence and violence; we have seen generally that those who choose violence are helpless, then he starts enjoying it. From Mirzapur, I have learnt that whoever chooses violence does get punished. Like Golu and Shweta, I just urge fans to enjoy the violence on screen.”

Shriya Pilgaonkar added, “The first season of Mirzapur, when Sweety died, I didn’t think I would enter the Mirzapur-verse once again. So I feel very grateful.”

Sonal Chauhan, who is a new entry into the world of Mirzapur, said, “I am so excited to be a part of the film. I have been a huge fan of Mirzapur. I am going to bring a storm in Mirzapur; whatever you see is going ot leave you mind-blown. I am sure every Mirzapur fan will have a blast.”

Farhan Akhtar on Mirzapur the Movie

While the film’s writer and director lauded the team for making the film a possibility, producer Farhan Akhtar spoke about its global craze.

Story continues below this ad

Mirzapur’s writer, Puneet Krishna, said, “We started writing this in 2016. I used to write with my brother Vineet; this wouldn’t have been possible without the support from the others. We never thought the show would become so big.”

Director Gurmmeet Singh added, “It was an extremely amazing experience; we might not be able to get the same kind of love again. Fans manifested the Mirzapur series to be converted into a movie, and that happened.”

Talking about the project, Farhan Akhtar said, “The viewers of this show, it is because of their love that this has happened. They have supported the show from the time it was first released. Amazon took it across the world. People do ask about different films and sequels, but wherever I go, they always ask me when Mirzapur is coming. They always ask about this. Ever since this film was announced, people have been asking when it will be released. So, it is the fans who have demanded this movie. We are very happy and grateful to have put it together with the original cast and the amazing new cast.”

“When Puneet first came to us, our first instinct was to take him to a psychiatrist, but then we thought if we made the show, people could get into it. Guru and Puneet are the heroes of the show,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Mirzapur The Movie stars its original cast, including Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sheeba Chaddha, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi and Rajesh Tailang, along with new entries Sonal Chauhan, Ravi Kishan, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik and Jeetendar Kumar. The film releases on September 4.