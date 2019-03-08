Have you seen these photos of Divyanka Tripathi, Akshay Kumar and Sonali Bendre?

From Akshay Kumar to Divyanka Tripathi, here is a look at photos shared by celebrities on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Scroll to see all photos.

Sharing this click, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Breaking stereotypes…at #Run4Niine with these biking queens, Biker Rani in Lucknow today. #HappyWomensDay.”

Sonam Kapoor has a different view about Women’s Day Sharing the photo, she wrote, “21 million ‘unwanted’ girls are born in our country as per the Economic Survey 2018. Gender inequality is something so deeply rooted in our culture, it’s hard to see where it all began. Was it before a daughter was born, with the question of foeticide looming over the womb? Or once she was a teen and her brothers went to school while she stayed back and was asked to do household chores. What about the women who are overlooked and unappreciated, every single day, simply because of who they are? #WhyHaveWomensDay.”

“They say, “Your vibe attracts your tribe”,” Sonali Bendre wrote sharing some photos.

Sharing the photo, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Sandhya, Jaya, Sugandha, Sudha & Indumati you all have truly inspired, enabled and empowered me to celebrate womanhood in all its glory! I am blessed to have been able to live your life and journey 🌹 A Happy International Women’s Day, to all my boss ladies around the world! Here’s to being a super-woman! ❤.”

Malaika Arora’s latest pictures are here.

Mira Rajput posted photo on her Instagram account and wrote, “Celebrate, everyday. 🌷#happywomensday.”

Divyanka Tripathi also shared a click and wrote, “Are you celebrating yourself today? I say, do it everyday my #SuperWoman! #HappyInternationalWomensDay.”

Krishna Jackie Shroff posted this click and wrote, “Happy Women’s Day to all the ladies out there, especially to this absolute lioness who’s always got my back! 👊🏼 Lucky to have you everyday and I look up to the woman you are. Love you, mommy. ♥️ #SUPERMOM 💪🏼 @ayeshashroff @mmamatrixgym.”

Shamita Shetty shared this picture collage and wrote, “Happy Women’s Day to all the beautiful,strong women out there .U have the power to love unconditionally ,forgive ,nurture and at the same time ignite the spirit of power n hope. Thankyou to all the women who paved the path towards our progress n struggled to take ‘Womanhood’ to a level where it is now ! #womensday #strength #love #instalove #instapic ❤️.”