Divya Seth wished Amitabh Bachchan on birthday with shok sabha scene from Goodbye, bemused fans make it viral

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 on October 11 and several of his colleagues from the Hindi film industry wished him on social media. However, one social media post that has gone viral is his Goodbye co-star Divya Seth’s post where she shared the condolence meet scene from the recently released film Goodbye.

In the scene, Divya is seen suddenly hugging Amitabh Bachchan who played Harish Bhalla, standing with folded hands as he accepts condolences for his dead wife Gayatri Bhalla, played by Neena Gupta, surprising Bachchan and everyone around him.

Along with the video, Divya wrote, “From Posters in My Room…To looking for You in other Actors…To Holi at Your Home…To the vastness of Your Variety..And to You never taking Your success for granted …Forever Mr.Bachchan Forever.”

Divya’s post got a rather mix reaction, while some laughed it off, some had a filed day by sharing funny comments and memes, making the post go viral.

“Lolz I thought it was a shradhanjali video,” one Instagram user commented on Divya’s post, another wrote, “Haha terrible way to wish happy birthday 😂😂.” One person even asked her, “Asey kon wish karta hai bhai?.”

Goodbye, directed by filmmaker Vikal Bahl, released on October 14. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati and others.

On the work front, AMitabh Bachchan has as packed calendar. He is currently hosting the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, he’ll next be seen in Sooraj Bharjatya’s Uunchai with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa.