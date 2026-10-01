Divya Khossla questions Komal Rani’s sindoor at Lalbaugcha Raja: ‘Whom are you kidding?’

Actor Divya Khossla has once again spoken about the controversy surrounding Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja and his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Days after backing Sunita amid the ongoing speculation about Govinda and Komal’s relationship, Divya has now questioned Komal’s appearance at Lalbaugcha Raja and specifically raised questions about the sindoor seen in her hair during the religious visit.

The controversy began after Govinda and Komal were spotted together at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja on September 22. Their appearance came on the same day that Sunita had visited the pandal separately, bringing renewed attention to reports surrounding Govinda and Komal.

In her latest Instagram Story, Divya Khossla questioned the circumstances surrounding Komal Rani Swarnkar’s appearance at the religious venue and said personal choices should be kept within certain social boundaries.

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“Whatever we do in our personal life is definitely our choice however atleast for the sake of keeping our society clean it’s v important ki ‘Hum Samaj ka Daayra maintain Karein’,” she wrote.

Divya then referred to Komal’s appearance during the darshan and questioned how the sindoor came to be visible in her hair.

“A certain girl goes with u to a religious place, bows in a manner that sindoor comes in her maang clearly giving enough material to various media to cover the couple in such a manner …. Like really… whom are u kidding ?? & then goes and comments on intimate details of your personal life ….. Do u think this is a joke ….” she wrote.

She further questioned the use of religious symbolism, adding, “Atleast stop using our religion for your agenda… do u even understand the importance of a Sindoor ?? Which is the most powerful symbol of a married Hindu woman .. Extremely disappointed with the celebs supporting such acts.”

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What Govinda said about Komal Rani Swarnkar

Earlier, Govinda had maintained that his relationship with Komal Rani Swarnkar is professional and connected to Roopa, the film in which they are set to appear together. He also explained why they visited Lalbaugcha Raja together.

“I went to Lalbaugcha to pray for my film ‘Roopa’,” Govinda told ANI, adding that he had previously visited temples with actresses including Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon.

Addressing the rumours about his relationship with Komal, Govinda said that his personal life should not become a subject of public discussion.

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“This is not a subject for anyone…even if there is an affair. I am working and maintaining a professional relationship,” he said.

Govinda has also accused people of deliberately trying to damage his reputation. He described the developments as a “strategically planned” attempt to distance him from his family and tarnish his image.

Komal Rani Swarnkar hits back amid Govinda-Sunita controversy

The controversy intensified after Sunita Ahuja spoke publicly about the difficulties in her marriage. During a temple visit in Kolkata, she appealed to women and Gen Z to support her and spoke about her home falling apart.

Komal Rani Swarnkar later responded through an Instagram Story, arguing that she could not be called a “homebreaker” if the marriage was already troubled. Although Komal did not name Sunita directly, her remarks were widely interpreted as a response to speculation surrounding her equation with Govinda.

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“Nobody ever can be a homebreaker in an already broken house,” Komal wrote.

She also questioned why personal pain was being discussed publicly and urged people not to use her name in the dispute.

What Divya Khossla said earlier about Govinda and Sunita

In an earlier social media post, Divya Khossla criticised the manner in which Govinda’s personal life was playing out in public and questioned the reports surrounding his equation with Komal Rani Swarnkar.

Divya wrote that Sunita had “given her all” and “stayed loyal”, while also saying that she believed Sunita had played an important role behind Govinda’s success.

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She also strongly criticised the public discussion around the marriage, writing, “Even if you’re having an affair, please don’t put it on public display. We are not interested.”

Sunita subsequently reshared Divya’s statement.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja married in 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja. Their marriage has been under public scrutiny since last year amid reports of trouble in their relationship and rumours about Govinda’s relationship with Komal Rani Swarnkar.