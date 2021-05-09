Divya Khosla Kumar gets first Covid-19 vaccine shot, netizens ask ‘where is your mask?’

Divya Khosla Kumar received her first vaccine against Covid-19 on May 7. (Photo: Divya Khosla Kumar/Instagram)

Actor-producer Divya Khosla Kumar received her first Covid-19 vaccination dose earlier this week. She dropped a video on Instagram, informing her fans about the same. While some sent ‘Stay safe’ messages to the wife of producer Bhushan Kumar, many questioned why she has chosen to remove the mask while receiving the jab.

Divya, who will be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, shared the video and wrote, “Vaccination done ✅ Took my first jab today, I urge all of you to enroll yourselves, and get #vaccinated! We’re all in this together, let’s defeat the virus by getting vaccinated and following the guidelines.” In response to Divya’s video, one of her followers wrote, “And you decide to remove your mask at the vaccination centre? Despite knowing how serious is the second wave of pandemic.”

Another follower mentioned in the comments, “Why did u remove ur mask while taking vaccination.. it’s not safe at all .. good that u are promoting the vaccination drive but also promote following right protocol.. u r a celebrity whatever u ll do people will also copy that. it’s good to see that u r encouraging everyone to take the vaccination but not with mask off.. because even vaccination is useless if we do not follow the protocol of wearing mask in public areas.”

On Saturday, Farhan Akhtar, Ankita Lokhande and Gurmeet Choudhary received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine. The actors took to social media to share the update.

Meanwhile, actors Preity Zinta, Anupam Kher and filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani got their second dose of the vaccine.

Preity Zinta shared a photo of her receiving the vaccine jab on Instagram and wrote, “I took my second covid shot and am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated so we are all safe.”

Last month, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to provide anti-COVID-19 vaccines to the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.