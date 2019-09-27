Divya Khosla Kumar and John Abraham to star in Satyameva Jayate 2

2018 hit Satyameva Jayate is all set to get a standalone sequel. The film will have Divya Khosla Kumar playing the female lead opposite John Abraham. It will be directed by Milap Zaveri, who directed the first installment of the franchise.

Satyameva Jayate had Abraham playing a vigilante who eliminates corrupt police officers. Also starring Manoj Bajpayee, the action thriller received a mixed response from critics but the audience thronged theaters making it a box office success.

Now, Satyameva Jayate 2 will also deal with a similar subject. It will have its protagonist fighting against injustice and the corrupt but it will have no connection with the 2018 release.

Speaking about the film, T-series head honcho Bhushan Kumar said, “Emmay and T-Series have become a family and our association together have always been fruitful. Satyameva Jayate was a blockbuster and making the second one with Milap and John was a no guess game. And all the best to Divya who has joined the team with this one.”

Co-producer Nikkhil Advani added, “After the blockbuster Satyameva Jayate, we are very happy and delighted to bring to the audiences Satyameva Jayate 2 with the super-hit teams of Emmay and T-Series.”

T-Series and Emmay Entertainment have locked the Gandhi Jayanti holiday for the film’s release. Satyameva Jayate 2 will hit theaters on October 2, 2020.