Divya Dutta: Male actors who do every kind of role are called versatile, why am I tagged as supporting actor?

Actor Divya Dutta on Tuesday questioned the prevalent stereotyping in the industry, which makes people brand her a “supporting actor” on the account of their assumption that she deserves better work than she does.
In a career spanning over 25 years, Divya Dutta has proved her metal as a performer in multiple films like Jogger’s Park, LOC Kargil, Veer-Zara, Aaja Nachle, Delhi 6 and Badlapur. While she has been lauded for her versatility and her ability to shine in the biggest ensembles, the actor has not had many opportunities to headline a film. Hence, she has been often relegated to the category of supporting actor in hierarchy-driven Bollywood.
Kuch journo dosto yun hain ki I understand u feel I deserve better, ()but pls don’t try branding me with a tag of supporting actor. Am not. I am an actor. A complete one at that where I play all sorts of roles . Even leads. U understand? U better understand😂. 1/1
In the two-part tweet, Divya questioned blatant sexism in Bollywood that hails a male actor as “versatile” when he invests in different kind of roles, but reserves a discriminatory label like “supporting” for his female counterpart.
“It amuses me that male actors who do the same I.e play every kind of roles are not given this term . They are called versatile. but this tag is bestowed upon me because in your opinion I deserved better. I appreciate . I am very happy doing the best roles in the business (sic),” she further wrote.
1/2. It amuses me that male actors who do the same I.e play every kind of roles are not given this term . They are called versatile. but this tag is bestowed upon me because in ur opinion I deserved better. I appreciate . I am very happy doing t best roles in the business
1/3 in the meantime., let me be what I love being!! An actor! Don’t try brand me. I don’t need it. 🙏🏻🙏🏻
Many of her fans showered the actor with praise and encouraging words, calling her one of the best in the industry.
Divya Dutta will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad that arrives in theatres this October, and opposite Swara Bhasker in queer love story Sheer Qorma.
