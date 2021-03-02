Divya Dutta: Male actors who do every kind of role are called versatile, why am I tagged as supporting actor?

Divya Dutta will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad. (Photo: Divya Dutta/Instagram)

Actor Divya Dutta on Tuesday questioned the prevalent stereotyping in the industry, which makes people brand her a “supporting actor” on the account of their assumption that she deserves better work than she does.

In a career spanning over 25 years, Divya Dutta has proved her metal as a performer in multiple films like Jogger’s Park, LOC Kargil, Veer-Zara, Aaja Nachle, Delhi 6 and Badlapur. While she has been lauded for her versatility and her ability to shine in the biggest ensembles, the actor has not had many opportunities to headline a film. Hence, she has been often relegated to the category of supporting actor in hierarchy-driven Bollywood.

Kuch journo dosto yun hain ki I understand u feel I deserve better, ()but pls don’t try branding me with a tag of supporting actor. Am not. I am an actor. A complete one at that where I play all sorts of roles . Even leads. U understand? U better understand😂. 1/1 — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) March 2, 2021

In the two-part tweet, Divya questioned blatant sexism in Bollywood that hails a male actor as “versatile” when he invests in different kind of roles, but reserves a discriminatory label like “supporting” for his female counterpart.

“It amuses me that male actors who do the same I.e play every kind of roles are not given this term . They are called versatile. but this tag is bestowed upon me because in your opinion I deserved better. I appreciate . I am very happy doing the best roles in the business (sic),” she further wrote.