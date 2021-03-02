scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Divya Dutta: Male actors who do every kind of role are called versatile, why am I tagged as supporting actor?

Divya Dutta has questioned blatant sexism in Bollywood that hails a male actor as "versatile" when he invests in different kind of roles, but reserves a discriminatory label like "supporting" for his female counterpart.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai |
Updated: March 2, 2021 5:02:39 pm
divya dutta twitterDivya Dutta will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad. (Photo: Divya Dutta/Instagram)

Actor Divya Dutta on Tuesday questioned the prevalent stereotyping in the industry, which makes people brand her a “supporting actor” on the account of their assumption that she deserves better work than she does.

In a career spanning over 25 years, Divya Dutta has proved her metal as a performer in multiple films like Jogger’s Park, LOC Kargil, Veer-Zara, Aaja Nachle, Delhi 6 and Badlapur. While she has been lauded for her versatility and her ability to shine in the biggest ensembles, the actor has not had many opportunities to headline a film. Hence, she has been often relegated to the category of supporting actor in hierarchy-driven Bollywood.

In the two-part tweet, Divya questioned blatant sexism in Bollywood that hails a male actor as “versatile” when he invests in different kind of roles, but reserves a discriminatory label like “supporting” for his female counterpart.

“It amuses me that male actors who do the same I.e play every kind of roles are not given this term . They are called versatile. but this tag is bestowed upon me because in your opinion I deserved better. I appreciate . I am very happy doing the best roles in the business (sic),” she further wrote.

Many of her fans showered the actor with praise and encouraging words, calling her one of the best in the industry.

Divya Dutta will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad that arrives in theatres this October, and opposite Swara Bhasker in queer love story Sheer Qorma.

