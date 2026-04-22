Divya Dutta on Amitabh Bachchan wishing everyone at 12 am sharp on their birthdays: ‘How many people do that?’

Amitabh Bachchan is known for his punctuality in the industry. Even at 83, the megastar always adheres to his strict schedule. In a recent interaction, Divya Dutta shared an instance of Big B arriving early to her book launch.

Speaking to Filmibeat, she said, “I had my book launch and Mr Bachchan was launching the book. His team said he will arrive at 7.30 sharp. So I was getting my photoshoot done. It was 7.20, and I saw a tall figure standing in front of me… it was Mr Bachchan! I froze. He came before time. He told me, ‘Please take your time, I am early.’ He is so gracious.”