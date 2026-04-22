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Divya Dutta on Amitabh Bachchan wishing everyone at 12 am sharp on their birthdays: ‘How many people do that?’
Divya Dutta recently talked about Amitabh Bachchan's punctuality and shared an instance of him arriving early to her book launch.
Amitabh Bachchan is known for his punctuality in the industry. Even at 83, the megastar always adheres to his strict schedule. In a recent interaction, Divya Dutta shared an instance of Big B arriving early to her book launch.
Speaking to Filmibeat, she said, “I had my book launch and Mr Bachchan was launching the book. His team said he will arrive at 7.30 sharp. So I was getting my photoshoot done. It was 7.20, and I saw a tall figure standing in front of me… it was Mr Bachchan! I froze. He came before time. He told me, ‘Please take your time, I am early.’ He is so gracious.”
‘Amitabh Bachchan makes people feel very special’
Dutta also shared another remarkable habit of Big B and how he wishes his near and dear ones at sharp 12 am on their birthdays. Recalling how she gets birthday wishes from him at midnight, she said, “He has that thing of wishing everybody on their birthdays. How many people do that? He always wishes everyone a happy birthday at 12 am sharp. He has that knack of making people feel very very special, and I absolutely adore him.”
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When Big B helped Divya Dutta portray a grey-shaded character
This isn’t the first time Divya has lauded Big B. The actor, who worked with Amitabh in Baghban, recalled the time he helped her portray a grey-shaded character on screen. She said, “Earlier, during the initial days, I was my exuberant self and I would wish him good morning, happy that I am with Mr Bachchan and I’m shooting with him. It was a dream come true. Then gradually the nasty bit of the role started getting onto me and my good mornings just dimmed away.”
Amitabh noticed the change in Divya’s behaviour and conveyed it to her. “And the sensitive man that he is, he called me and told me that I am not being nice to him in the film. He came to my defence. I told him ‘No sir, I’m just saying my lines’. He didn’t say anything, he was quiet, but what he wanted to say was, ‘Exactly, you are saying your lines, you are not saying it to me, so don’t feel so bad about it.’ And then he pampered me with food, and I was so normal and happy.”
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