Divya Dutta joins Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad as the ‘menacing’ Rohini

Versatile actor Divya Dutta is all set to share screen space with Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal as an ‘evil master’ in Soham Rockstar Entertainment’s Dhaakad.

Divya Duta on Wednesday took to social media to share the film’s poster, giving details about her character in the film.

She wrote, “And here it is!! She looks menacing, but that doesn’t even describe how evil she can be! Here’s presenting my look as Rohini from @sohamrockstrent’s #Dhaakad, arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021.”

Talking about being a part of the spy thriller, Divya said, “When I was narrated the part, it got me very excited. This is something that I have not done before and the character is completely different from how I am as a person. I cannot reveal much about my character but all I can say is that to get into the skin of my character, Rohini took a lot of focus and preparation mentally as well. I am looking forward to working with Kangana and Arjun and I am truly exhilarated to be a part of a woman-oriented action film. I am sure that Dhaakad will set a trend.”

Dhaakad, touted to be a world-class spy thriller, is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films, Dhaakad is slated to release on October 1, 2021.