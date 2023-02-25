When Divya Bharti secretly married Sajid Nadiadwala at 18, did not tell her father for 4 months

Divya Bharti was in the movies for just a few years but in that short time, she became a star. The Vishwatama actor got married to producer Sajid Nadiadwala when she was just 18 and the couple kept it a secret for a few months, so much so that even Divya’s father did not know about it. Her mother, Meeta Bharti, shared in an interview as to how Divya continued to live with her parents for four months before her father got to know about the wedding.

Meeta shared with Bollywood Hungama that the two met during the shooting of Shola Aur Shabnam when Sajid would visit the sets to meet Govinda. “That day, when she met him, she asked ‘Mummy, how do you like Sajid?’ I said ‘He is nice’. Some months later, she asked if she can marry Sajid. I said ‘ask your father’. Her father was against it. He had his own reservations and he said no,” Meeta recalled.

But as soon as Divya turned 18, she announced to her mother that she was going to marry Sajid. “When she turned 18, she told me, ‘Mummy, I am going to marry Sajid now so you come over and be a witness. I said ‘no, I won’t come now because you haven’t told your father. You tell your father and I will come’. She said, ‘okay, don’t come then’,” she remembered.

Meeta shared that the day she got married, she stayed in her new home with Sajid but came back to her parents’ house the next day. “She came back the next day because she was yet to tell her father. What would we tell him? Where was Divya? She continued to live with us. She used to meet Sajid on and off,” she said.

After 4 months, during Diwali, Sajid came over to the Bharti residence and announced it to Divya’s father that they had tied the knot. She said, “When Said told my husband after 4 months that they have gotten married, her father said, ‘okay, now that you have gotten married, acha hai. Give me some time and we’ll host a special announcement and throw a big party. Ab jo ho gaya, theek hai (Whatever has happened, it’s okay). He wasn’t against Sajid.” Divya’s father Om Bharti passed away in 2021.

Divya and Sajid were married for less than a year when Divya passed away. She was 19 and died after she fell from the balcony of her apartment.