Amidst divorce rumours, Priyanka Chopra attends her first ‘incredible’ Jonas Brothers concert

Despite divorce rumours surrounding Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, the couple seem to be having the time of their lives together. After featuring in the Jonas Brothers’ music video “Sucker,” Priyanka recently attended a Jonas Brothers concert and shared a photo from the event.

On Sunday, the global icon took to her Instagram page and shared a photo in which she can be seen striking a pose with the Jonas brothers. The actor had captioned the image as, “My first ever #jonasbrothers show. And it was incredible!!! I’m so proud of these guys!! #Family ❤️”

In fact, while Nick Jonas was unable to attend his younger brother Franklin Jonas’ graduation ceremony, Priyanka Chopra made sure to mark her presence on the important day and even took to social media to congratulate the youngest Jonas brother. Sharing a picture of herself with the Jonas family, she wrote, “The man of the hour!! @franklinjonas we r so proud of u.. “Graduate” ! Can’t wait to witness what else u will accomplish in your life. To bigger and greater heights! Love u❤️”

Prior to this, both Nick and Priyanka, or Nickyanka as they are lovingly called by their fans, were seen enjoying a mini vacation in Miami. And only three days ago, Nick, like a supporting partner, had promoted his wife’s YouTube series If I Could Tell You Just One Thing on his Instagram handle.

A post was shared by the American singing sensation with a caption that read, “Her own Youtube series ✅. Being a world changer ✅. Looking beautiful every step of the way ✅. @priyankachopra you continue to amaze me! Everyone go check it out now!”

So, looks like all is well in the Jonas paradise after all.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Nick Jonas is, meanwhile, shooting for the next installment of the Jumanji franchise.