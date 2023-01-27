Devotion or new PR tool? Amid Pathaan’s success, diving into the vast pool of Shah Rukh Khan’s fandom

“Shah Rukh Khan ke followers nahi, worshipper hote hai,” says Jatin Gupta, an ardent admirer of the Pathaan star, who has idolised him since he was 10.

Such is the fan following of Shah Rukh Khan, who returned to the big screen with YRF’s big-ticket Pathaan, that the film’s promotional strategy was primarily fan clubs and the love India has for its superstar. And, it paid off. The film has been running to packed theatres, making a lot of noise at the box office as people danced in aisles and turned it all into an SRK festival. Amid the fanfare, Shah Rukh‘s fan clubs were tagged as the new ‘PR tool’, who were working overtime to create a buzz for the release.

Indianexpress.com spoke to a number of fans and marketing executives to deconstruct the objective of fan clubs and also the new marketing route taken by the Badshah of Bollywood.

What does a fan club do?

SRK Universe, one of the biggest fan clubs of the actor, was started in 2013 during the release of Chennai Express by a Maldivian citizen. Since then, the community has grown by leaps and bounds, and today has more than 50,000 members. Yash Paryani, who is the pan-India head of the club, said their prime objective is to build a community and spread positivity. He also added that it’s ‘the love for the man, who spreads it like one one else’, that binds them together.

“We don’t just promote his films but we even follow his ideology. He is the only Indian to be felicitated by UNESCO for charity, and following his footsteps, we too have actively started doing charity drives. We are active throughout the year trying to help bring a change in society. As of now, as Pathaan releases, we are in a celebratory mood,” he shared.

SRK Universe co-founder Yash Paryani with Shah Rukh Khan over the years. (Photo: Yash) SRK Universe co-founder Yash Paryani with Shah Rukh Khan over the years. (Photo: Yash)

The club has members in 200 cities in India, and 40 countries internationally, and plans to only grow bigger with time. Yash shared that each city has an admin, followed by a state admin, and all of them report to him. “There is a proper hierarchy,” he says, adding that given they are one of the most-followed clubs, they do not compromise on quality. “We have our own social media team, content, and designers to put out rich content. We are no less than a marketing agency. It’s just that we work round the year sharing positivity and love among the community.”

The leads of the fan clubs are also in touch with Shah Rukh Khan’s team, and as per the co-founder, the star also ‘acknowledges’ what they do.

King Khan, the king of heart

People fell in love with the actor by just watching him on screen, these fans thus call themselves ‘luckiest’ to have got access to him. Shah Rukh Khan ensures he meets his fans, be it on his birthday or special occasions. And the meetings, in their words, are ‘magical’ and so ‘personal’.

Jatin Gupta, who recently went viral after he shared the photo of SRK meeting them at 2 am in Delhi, calls the moment ‘memorable’. “He is so humble that he apologised to us for keeping us waiting. Who does that? When we meet him, there’s nothing you can plan, as you clearly go blank. All we want is to tell him how much we love him, and he hears us all out patiently. While clicking photos, the light was low in the lobby, so he took us all to the washroom of his hotel suite so that we could get good pictures.”

Jatin Gupta with Shah Rukh Khan and a Shah Rukh shrine at his home. Jatin Gupta with Shah Rukh Khan and a Shah Rukh shrine at his home.

Recalling his first meeting, the sales executive shared that it was during an IPL match, and he ran after his car with placards to get his attention. “He gestured that he was tired and will meet me later, but I was adamant. That’s when I bumped into a pillar and he rolled down his window to check if I was fine. That’s when a security man thought I was a threat, and hit me hard with a stick,” he remembers.

The love for Shah Rukh Khan is so important to Jatin that he has also named his house Mannat, after SRK’s bungalow. He shared that it was the actor and his films that kept him going while he was going through a tough time while growing up. Today, he proudly keeps the superstar’s photo in the mandir of his home along with idols. “Honestly, my family neither opposed nor supported my craze. However, today, my mother does flaunt that her son meets SRK. Also, during Diwali, my mother look after his photo just like the idols in our mandir, and even do tikka and other rituals.”

For him, it was not just Shah Rukh Khan as an actor but the person that he fell in love with. “The way he takes care of his family, the love and respect he has for others. Who else can one look up to? Even in my professional life, I keep giving his references to my team. He is an overall achiever, and as is rightly mentioned, the last star in Bollywood.”

SRK – the pan India star

Not just the Hindi-speaking belt, Shah Rukh Khan also has a dedicated fanbase in India’s south. Recently, a video of a giant cutout installed by fans outside Woodlands cinemas in Chennai went viral. SRKChennaiFC founder Sudhir Kothari shared with us that audiences down south have the same love and respect for SRK as any superstar. “The one thing special about SRK is that he is loved by all fans down south, which makes his movies work so very well here. His appeal as an actor and a human, his choice of movies, his versatility and his stardom truly make him a Pan-India star.”

The proud fan is also an author of a book ‘The Only Fan SRK Follows’ that he feels chronicles their emotions. “Shah Sir has inspired me a lot and he’s been a part of my life in each situation. The way he love, cares n respect his fans is something no one can ever do and this made me to write a book sharing my experience. I am the only fan followed by him, what more can I ask?” Sudhir questioned.

Sudhir Kothari gifting his book to Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Sudhir) Sudhir Kothari gifting his book to Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Sudhir)

Do fans have the power to decide the box office result of a film?

A star is made by his fans, but can they make a film work for them? “Of course, they can,” stated an industry insider, adding, “They are the ones who will go and watch a film in the theatre. So a hit or flop is totally dependent on fans. Their opinion, their love and support mean a lot for a film.”

Yash Paryani shared that while the numbers they contributed were marginal, they had an impact. Having booked fan screenings across the country for the first-day first show (FDFS), he said they did contribute almost Rs 1 crore to the opening collection. “We have booked FDFS, so that equals more than Rs 1 crore collection already. I think there are so many fans who cannot wait to watch him, and will do it again and again. The numbers will only get bigger with time.”

However, another co-founder of the club, who goes by the social media name Hipster, had a different take. He shared, “SRKUniverse and other FCs bring fans together under one roof to celebrate the mania they have for SRK. It makes people who love SRK feel like they are a part of the community. But, these FCs themselves cannot make a film a hit. The neutral audience, who neither hates nor loves SRK, will need to appreciate the film and the word of mouth will take it ahead.”

Fans, the new PR machinery?

Pathaan completely skipped the promotions, and was totally dependent on PR-released video clips and ‘Ask SRK’ sessions on Twitter to create a buzz around the film. A section of the audience has even claimed that they are being paid by Shah Rukh Khan and his team. Refuting the buzz, Rahil Mohammad, founder SRKFc Pune said that every penny going in for promotions is through their own pocket. He said that they figure out the expenditure and then divide the cost among themselves. Be it for charity, merchandise or screenings, they voluntarily pay for the same. “It’s a collective effort and we have no sponsors.”

SRK Universe co-founder Hipster also added, “Being called PR makes us feel amused since they mistake our PYAAR for PR. They can’t comprehend the love that millions have for this one man – and it’s natural to not get it. But to be so dismissive about it isn’t right by any means. They should try to understand why SRK is such a phenomenon and so people have such a cult-like following for him. I hope one day they come over to our side and experience our love for SRK.”

Swapna Wazalwar, lead CSR communication, shared that while fans have always been there, over the years, they have become an integral part of promotions. She added that from a PR perspective they aren’t a promotional tool but are rather now becoming part of the ecosystem.

Referring to Bigg Boss, the communication expert said that today fans have the power to make or break a star. They form opinions and can influence too. “Today, it’s more like making them partners as they are watching, hearing and forming opinions about you. The younger generation takes everything very seriously. Also, with social media, you cannot hide everything. So it’s better to be honest and communicate with them.”

2nd Nov 2022 was full of surprises for our team as our founder Rahil (@IamPunekar)got to quiz @iamsrk , SRK loved the special hoodie 😍♥️@rotalks as always was a great host & a SRKian.

The entire event as usual was managed so well by SRK & his team.#srkday #shahrukhkhan #srk pic.twitter.com/YW405ySBAD — Shah Rukh Khan Fc – Pune ( SRK Fc Pune ) (@SRKFC_PUNE) November 3, 2022

Talking about Pathaan’s marketing strategy, Swapna further said that given the political situation in the country, actors’ words could be twisted as per convenience. She said, “I think being silent is more powerful today than saying something and being misquoted. Not just for Pathaan, but he has kept a stoic silence even during the Aryan Khan case. And that did not affect the love fans have for him. Promotions and press interviews are important when something needs promotion. He is above all of it.”

Standing through the lows

Last year, when Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug case, his father’s fans stood strong. Jatin Gupta remembered that he was in Agra then, and he started receiving messages from people, some showing concerns, most with taunts. “I felt so hurt as people were saying your idol’s son is a druggie. It was so heartbreaking when he was sent to jail on Gauri Khan ma’am’s birthday. I remember praying at a temple with my wife that the truth comes out soon. I am so proud that SRK handled the situation with so much dignity. He could have gotten him out easily but he trusted the law. And we were ecstatic when Aryan was cleared by the courts.”

Rahil Mohammad also added that just like Shah Rukh Khan, most fans also believed in letting the law take its course. However, he shared that he was active on social media and would try to maintain the positivity. He also added that none of SRK fans go after trolls but would rather start a new positive trend for him. “And that has always worked for us.”

As Pathaan collects big bucks, Jatin concludes that 2023 is Shah Rukh Khan’s year and they cannot wait for his next two releases, Jawan and Dunki. “Even if they don’t work, we have no complains. As I always say I am SRK’s fan and not of the ‘hit SRK’. We love him, and will always do so what may come.”