R Madhavan and Dia Mirza’s Bollywood debut RHTDM is now an adorable comic

Disney Plus Hotstar’s Instagram handle recently released a series of cartoons based on the iconic noughties romantic drama Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM). Starring R Madhavan, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles, the 2001 film was helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The shorts released by the OTT platform’s social media takes a quick tour of the film’s plotline through a bunch of cartoons, standing in for the three aforementioned characters played Madhavan, Mirza and Khan. The adorable comic ‘explains’ the movie in seven frames by using ‘punny’ dialogues that shows the audience how the love blossomed between Maddy and Reena, and later how she felt cheated by Maddy as he was impersonating someone else.

The comic uses the beloved sensual number “Zara Zara” sung by Bombay Jayashri to elaborate upon the narrative of RHTDM. Ultimately, the movie has a happy ending, as we all know, and that’s how things are summed up in the shorts as well. The movie, which is now available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, had the streaming giant urging the viewers in the last frame of the comic to check out the film on the platform. The shorts’ last frame was a poster of the film which said, “Watch the full movie to see how 21 years later too, it’s still hamare dil mein.”

RHTDM was a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Minnale, which was also written and directed by Menon. The Hindi version marked the Bollywood debut of both Madhavan and Dia Mirza. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, its popular soundtrack was composed by Harris Jayaraj.