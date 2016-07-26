Dishoom actor John Abraham says that he enjoys doing comedy the most

Dishoom star John Abraham will be seen along with Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the movie. John Abraham said that he enjoys comedy the most. Dishoom star John Abraham will be seen along with Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the movie. John Abraham said that he enjoys comedy the most.

Actor John Abraham, who is known for dabbling in action and comedy genre in his over a decade-old film career, says he personally enjoys doing comedy movies “the most”. “I enjoy comedy the most, but my body type is action, so I get to work in them also,” John said at a press conference of his forthcoming action-adventure film Dishoom here on Monday. “In Dishoom I got to do both — action as well as comedy,” added John, who will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the film.

Talking about his chemistry with Varun, John said: “The last film where you saw this kind of chemistry would be ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, where two police officers go on a mission.” Dishoom, directed by Rohit Dhawan, will release on Friday.

Earlier the makers of forthcoming Bollywood film Dishoom geared up to combat the threat by seeking a John Doe order against piracy of the movie. Dishoom, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Eros International Media Ltd, is releasing on July 29.

It will direct to Internet Service Providers (ISPs), telecom operators and other platforms to ensure that any illegal content from Dishoom is not made available on their services, read a statement issued on behalf of Kulmeet Makkar, CEO, Film and Television Producers Guild of India. In order to address the piracy issue, prominent Hindi film producers and studios met last week.

