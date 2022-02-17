Disha Patani lifts 80 kg leaving Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha and sister Krishna impressed: ‘You’re fire’

Disha Patani is doing some heavy lifting, literally. The actor displayed her “beast” mode on Thursday when she posted a video where she is lifting weights at the gym. While fans know the secret to Disha’s picture-perfect figure, several tinseltown stars were left in awe seeing her strength.

While Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff called her a ‘beast’, his sister Krishna commented on Disha’s video, “You’re fire.” Disha wrote in the caption, “Rack pull 5 reps 80 kg.”

It isn’t unknown that Disha Patani is a fitness freak. Earlier this month, she shared a video on Instagram where she is doing a backflip leaving rumoured beau Tiger Shroff awestruck. Tiger commented on the video, “Cleann (sic),” followed by fire and heart-eye emojis.

While the two are yet to confirm their relationship, Tiger and Disha are often spotted on dinner dates and vacations, with Tiger’s family sending them love on social media.

Disha had recently danced to the remixed version of “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein“, the title track of Netflix’s web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. The song originally belongs to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer film Baazigar.

On the work front, while Disha Patani has Ek Villain Returns and Yodha in the pipeline, Tiger Shroff has Heropanti 2, Ganpath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the works.