Disha Patani wraps up Ek Villain Returns, see photos

Disha Patani has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. The Mohit Suri directorial will see the actor sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. Disha recently shared a selfie on her Instagram story with “It’s a wrap” written on it.

While Ek Villain Returns marks the director’s first collaboration with John, he is reuniting with Disha after the 2020 action-thriller Malang. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series.

John Abraham, who completed the shooting of Ek Villain Returns in October 2021, called the film a “seamless experience.”

“There were no complaints. Everything felt too good to be true. I will push aside everything to work with Mohit again. It has been such a beautiful experience. We have got a great film out. I am so proud of it and this I say without even seeing a single frame of it. Congratulations to all of us. The team has been fantastic, production and direction teams have been very good. If I may say so, we have a super hit in our hands,” the 48-year-old actor said in a statement.

Mohit Suri said it was a surreal journey for him to direct John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns because he was an assistant director on the actor’s debut movie Jism in 2003.

“It has been a long destined dream which has come true. I was destined to work with him since my first movie,” Mohit remarked.

Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to Mohit Suri’s 2014 hit Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.