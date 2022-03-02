Disha Patani wishes ‘best friend’ Tiger Shroff on birthday, mother Ayesha calls him ‘precious gift from God’

Actor Tiger Shroff is celebrating his birthday today. The War star, who has turned 32, is being showered with special attention and love on his big day. Tiger’s rumoured partner Disha Patani took to Instagram to share an adorable reel of the action star where he is seen flashing a million dollar smile for the camera.

Dish wished her ‘best friend’ with the cute post which read, “Happiest b’day my best friend ❤️ thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hardwork and most beautiful soul ❤️🤗🤗🌸 you’re beautiful 🌸 @tigerjackieshroff.” Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff reacted to the reel with several heart-eye emojis.

Meanwhile, Ayesha has been sharing multiple Instagram stories where fans can be seen wishing their favourite actor. Later, Ayesha also shared a series of photos with Tiger on her Instagram page with a caption that read, “Happppppiest birthday my beloved son!!! You are my precious gift from God❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I wish for you that all that love, respect, integrity, kindness, work ethic, that you embody every single day of your life, sees the fulfilling of all those dreams and aspirations you have!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ My son if I say you make me proud, that would be the understatement of the century ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff @apnabhidu.”

The pictures had Tiger posing for the camera with his crew, his fans, his mother Ayesha, and sister Krishna Shroff. Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana reacted to the post and wished the actor as well.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is looking forward to the release of Heropanti 2 and Ganpath. He was last seen in the 2020 film Baaghi 3.