When Disha Patani turned into a ‘mermaid’ on Maldives beach, see photos

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were recently in Maldives for a New Year’s break. While the rumoured couple never shared their vacation photos featuring them together, the two were seen posing in paradise in separate images shared via social media.

Tiger and Disha recently returned from their Maldives vacay, but it looks like Disha is still there mentally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani dropped her recent photos where she is seen enjoying her time in a water body. The photos were shared with a mermaid emoji and got a lot of attention from her fans. While a few dropped the smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji, others replied with fire emoji in the comments section of Disha’s post.

Tiger Shroff, on the occasion of New Year, shared his photos and wrote, “May the light fall upon you and your families always✨❤️happy new year #2022.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in Mohit Suri’s film Ek Villain Returns and also has Ekta Kapoor’s KTina in her kitty. Tiger Shroff is looking forward to the release of Heropanti 2 and Ganapath in the year 2022.