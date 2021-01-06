scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Disha Patani to play Jackie Shroff’s sister in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

In Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Jackie Shroff plays a senior inspector with a quirky side.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai | January 6, 2021 10:20:55 pm
Radhe castAtul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, Disha Patani, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Prabhudheva and Randeep Hooda on the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram)

Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff are all set to share screen space in Salman Khan’s upcoming action thriller Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The trio worked together in Bharat (2019). In Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Disha will play Jackie’s sister.

A source close to the film said, “Disha and Jackie have worked together before but didn’t have scenes with each other. This time, it is totally different. Disha will play the role of Jackie dada’s sister and the pair have a few scenes together.”

 

In Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Jackie Shroff plays a senior inspector with a quirky side.

Apart from Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff, the film will also feature Randeep Hooda and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri.

