Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff flaunt their toned physique in new vacation posts, see photo and video

Rumoured partners Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are having a blast during their vacation.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 28, 2021 4:13:16 pm
tiger shroff and disha pataniTiger Shroff and Disha Patani are currently on vacation mode. (Photo: Disha, Tiger/Instagram)

Actors and rumoured partners Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are having a blast during their ongoing vacation in what appears to be the Maldives. The duo recently shared photos on their social media handles from the same. While it is not confirmed both of them are together, but their posts certainly look like they are vacationing in the same locale.

A day after Disha was photographed at the Mumbai airport, the actor took to her Instagram handle to drop a picture showing off her perfectly toned physique. Dressed in a printed bikini, Disha looked lovely as she posed against the backdrop of a beautiful multicoloured sky. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff dropped peach emojis in the comments section, as other admirers followed suit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

 

Meanwhile, Tiger dropped a video of himself where he could be seen stepping out of the water in slow-motion. From rapper Badshah, to mother Ayesha Shroff, people showered the video post with compliments. Tiger’s sister Krishna wrote, “What a studdd,” while Badshah complimented the song choice, a track called “Blue” sung by Kai.

Both Disha and Tiger have admitted to having a close bond with each other, but neither have ever confirmed their relationship status, preferring to keep the details private. Both the actors have shared screen space in the actioner Baaghi 2.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff is looking forward to the release of Heropanti 2 and Ganpath. Disha Patani will be seen in Ek Villain Returns.

