Disha Patani and Talwiinder turn heads walking hand-in-hand at Lollapalooza India. Watch video

Fans were in for a surprise when actor Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwiinder were spotted together at the lavish wedding of Nupur Sanon, sister of Kriti Sanon, and musician Stebin Ben in Udaipur. A viral video, capturing a candid moment with Disha, revealed Talwiinder’s face, usually hidden behind his signature face paint. The duo later returned to Mumbai together, accompanied by Disha’s close friend Mouni Roy, and even attended Nupur’s reception, fuelling speculation about their relationship.

Disha Patani, Talwiinder walk hand-in-hand at Lollapalooza India

On Sunday, what had long been speculation finally seemed confirmed, at least for netizens, when Disha Patani and Talwiinder made a public appearance at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai. They were seen walking out hand-in-hand through the crowd. Later, the duo left the venue together, sharing a ride with friends.