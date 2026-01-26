Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Disha Patani and Talwiinder turn heads walking hand-in-hand at Lollapalooza India. Watch video
Disha Patani and Talwiinder were spotted walking hand-in-hand at Lollapalooza India. Fans went wild as the singer, known for his face paint, stole the spotlight.
Fans were in for a surprise when actor Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwiinder were spotted together at the lavish wedding of Nupur Sanon, sister of Kriti Sanon, and musician Stebin Ben in Udaipur. A viral video, capturing a candid moment with Disha, revealed Talwiinder’s face, usually hidden behind his signature face paint. The duo later returned to Mumbai together, accompanied by Disha’s close friend Mouni Roy, and even attended Nupur’s reception, fuelling speculation about their relationship.
Disha Patani, Talwiinder walk hand-in-hand at Lollapalooza India
On Sunday, what had long been speculation finally seemed confirmed, at least for netizens, when Disha Patani and Talwiinder made a public appearance at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai. They were seen walking out hand-in-hand through the crowd. Later, the duo left the venue together, sharing a ride with friends.
Talwiinder had performed on stage alongside international star Kehlani at Lollapalooza India.
Disha Patani and Talwinder making it official
byu/indi-girlsfc inBollyBlindsNGossip
Who is Talwiinder?
Talwiinder Singh Sidhu, professionally known as Talwiinder, is a Punjabi singer, songwriter, and music producer who is one of the most popular independent artists in Punjabi music. Born in November 1997 in Tarn Taran, Punjab, and also raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Talwiinder is known for blending Punjabi musical roots with hip-hop, R&B, trap, and synth-pop.
One of his most distinctive trademarks is performing with face paint or a mask. In an earlier conversation with The Indian Express, the singer explained the reason behind his signature face paint, saying, “It was never about hiding, it was about shifting the focus. Music should be felt before it’s seen. The paint strips away the ego, the distractions. It’s a reminder that the art is bigger than the artiste.”
For him, the mask is a way to let the music take center stage, allowing the audience to connect with the emotion rather than the identity.
Since beginning his music career in 2018, Talwiinder has steadily built a devoted fanbase, releasing tracks on various music platforms. Some of his standout songs include “Pal Pal”, “Gaah”, “Dhundhala”, “Khayaal”, “Nasha”, “Wishes”, a collaboration with Pakistani artist Hasan Raheem, “Tu” and “Funk Song”.
Talwiinder has also performed at major live events, opening for international acts such as Dua Lipa and G-Eazy, and making appearances at festivals like Lollapalooza India 2025.
ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim unfollow Orry as he attacks her career; here’s what led to feud between former best friends
Disha Patani was earlier linked to actor Tiger Shroff, though both have consistently described their relationship as a close friendship. On the professional front, she is set to appear in O Romeo, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri. She is also part of Welcome To The Jungle, also starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Anil Kapoor.
BCCI VP accuses Pakistan of interfering in India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup issue, causing confusion. Bangladesh government and cricket board refused to travel due to security concerns, leading to Scotland's inclusion. Pakistan's participation depends on PM's decision, PCB suggests hybrid model for Bangladesh. Shukla says it is unnecessary for Pakistan to get involved.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05