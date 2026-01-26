Disha Patani and Talwiinder turn heads walking hand-in-hand at Lollapalooza India. Watch video

Disha Patani and Talwiinder were spotted walking hand-in-hand at Lollapalooza India. Fans went wild as the singer, known for his face paint, stole the spotlight.

google-preferred-btn
Disha Patani, TalwiinderDisha Patani and Talwiinder made a public appearance at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai.

Fans were in for a surprise when actor Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwiinder were spotted together at the lavish wedding of Nupur Sanon, sister of Kriti Sanon, and musician Stebin Ben in Udaipur. A viral video, capturing a candid moment with Disha, revealed Talwiinder’s face, usually hidden behind his signature face paint. The duo later returned to Mumbai together, accompanied by Disha’s close friend Mouni Roy, and even attended Nupur’s reception, fuelling speculation about their relationship.

Disha Patani, Talwiinder walk hand-in-hand at Lollapalooza India

On Sunday, what had long been speculation finally seemed confirmed, at least for netizens, when Disha Patani and Talwiinder made a public appearance at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai. They were seen walking out hand-in-hand through the crowd. Later, the duo left the venue together, sharing a ride with friends.

Talwiinder had performed on stage alongside international star Kehlani at Lollapalooza India.

Disha Patani and Talwinder making it official
byu/indi-girlsfc inBollyBlindsNGossip

 

Who is Talwiinder?

Talwiinder Singh Sidhu, professionally known as Talwiinder, is a Punjabi singer, songwriter, and music producer who is one of the most popular independent artists in Punjabi music. Born in November 1997 in Tarn Taran, Punjab, and also raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Talwiinder is known for blending Punjabi musical roots with hip-hop, R&B, trap, and synth-pop.

One of his most distinctive trademarks is performing with face paint or a mask. In an earlier conversation with The Indian Express, the singer explained the reason behind his signature face paint, saying, “It was never about hiding, it was about shifting the focus. Music should be felt before it’s seen. The paint strips away the ego, the distractions. It’s a reminder that the art is bigger than the artiste.”

For him, the mask is a way to let the music take center stage, allowing the audience to connect with the emotion rather than the identity.

Since beginning his music career in 2018, Talwiinder has steadily built a devoted fanbase, releasing tracks on various music platforms. Some of his standout songs include “Pal Pal”, “Gaah”, “Dhundhala”, “Khayaal”, “Nasha”, “Wishes”, a collaboration with Pakistani artist Hasan Raheem, “Tu” and “Funk Song”.

Story continues below this ad

Talwiinder has also performed at major live events, opening for international acts such as Dua Lipa and G-Eazy, and making appearances at festivals like Lollapalooza India 2025.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim unfollow Orry as he attacks her career; here’s what led to feud between former best friends

Disha Patani was earlier linked to actor Tiger Shroff, though both have consistently described their relationship as a close friendship. On the professional front, she is set to appear in O Romeo, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri. She is also part of Welcome To The Jungle, also starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Anil Kapoor.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
Rang De Basanti
'Jaya Bachchan scolds ministers to their face; Rekha came to Parliament once in session,' recalls Rajeev Shukla
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla recently opened up about Amitabh Bachchan's political stint, as well as how disciplinarian Jaya Bachchan often scolds ministers to their face.
Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals why he dropped Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan film
Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj himself has now stepped forward to dismiss all unsound speculations and reveal the truth behind his exit from the Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan project.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
trump modi, republic day
Trump hails 'historic bond' between India-US amid thaw in ties
sulaiman khan
10,000 kg ammonium nitrate seized ahead of Republic Day, biggest such haul in Rajasthan
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
Rang De Basanti
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
Tilak Varma India vs South Africa
Tilak Varma ruled out for remaining New Zealand T20Is, Shreyas Iyer to continue
Manchester United legend Roy Keane quipped that even if Michael Carrick were to win the remaining games, he wouldn’t make his job permanent. (AP Photo)
Why caretaker managers in football never land a permanent gig even when tasting early success
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
Republic Day
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
digestion
Surgeon says 'more people die from untreated gallstones than from gallbladder surgery': 'Doctor, bas gas hai...kuch strong de do'
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Must Read
Tilak Varma ruled out for remaining New Zealand T20Is, Shreyas Iyer to continue
Tilak Varma India vs South Africa
Why caretaker managers in football never land a permanent gig even when tasting early success
Manchester United legend Roy Keane quipped that even if Michael Carrick were to win the remaining games, he wouldn’t make his job permanent. (AP Photo)
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
Samson
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
ChatGPT cites Elon Musk’s Grokipedia as source multiple times: Report
elon musk stargate sam altman
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
Surgeon says 'more people die from untreated gallstones than from gallbladder surgery': 'Doctor, bas gas hai...kuch strong de do'
digestion
Advertisement
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement