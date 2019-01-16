Have you seen these videos of Disha Patani, Sonam Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty?

Toggle Menu
Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty shared videos on their social media accounts today.

Disha Patani shared a boxing video on her Instagram account today.

From Disha Patani’s boxing video to a clip of Sonam Kapoor dancing, here is a look at videos shared by Bollywood celebrities on their social media accounts. Scroll to see who shared what today.

Looks like Disha Patani is working really hard for her upcoming film Baaghi 3. She shared this video with the caption, “Dont mess with me🤪 training @mmamatrixofficial with my coach @alanfenandes #thepathofthewarrior @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff.”

 

Tiger Shroff also shared a video and wrote, “Nothing compared to our real life heroes but blessed to have paid a small tribute to them in #Baaghi2. #JaiHind🙏.”

 

Shilpa Shetty also took the #10yearchallenge. Sharing a video, she wrote, “#Bouncing into the #10yearchallenge be like… 🤪🤩 Chanced upon this old picture and realised I’m striking the same pose since 2008… 💁🏻‍♀☺#samesamebutdifferent #instagood #hot #beachbody #poser.”

 

Sonam Kapoor was seen all smiles in this dance video.

 

Sonam shared another video from an event.

